Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Lovely updated 4/2 ready for move in! - This lovely updated home comes with all the standard appliances including a washer and dryer. With up to 4 bedrooms or 3 and a study, for those of you working from home more these days, this house is perfect for you. The front living areas, kitchen and dining area all flow together for one large open floor plan family area.

The master retreat has two closets for plenty of space!



Schedule your showing now as it wont last long!!!



(RLNE5890986)