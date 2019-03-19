602 Crestwood Drive

Amenities

Great updated one story in popular Shenandoah! Location, location, location. Home sits on an over sized lot with huge covered back patio, 2 ceiling fans, landscaped yard and sprinklers. Very well maintained 4 bedroom with recent updates including doors replaced, 2" blinds, tile flooring, carpet shampooed, recent paint in most areas, ceiling fans and lots of windows for natural light. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, stainless appliances with refrigerator, granite and tile back splash. Master bath has recent tub surround, tile flooring and granite. Nice size closets in all extra bedrooms and extra bath has been updated as well. This home has too many update to mention and a must see.