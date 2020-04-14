All apartments in Shelby County
Find more places like 449 CR 3545.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelby County, TX
/
449 CR 3545
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:38 AM

449 CR 3545

449 County Road 3545 · (936) 598-6157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

449 County Road 3545, Shelby County, TX 75954

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy being near Sabine River, just across the street. Country home with lots of special features, custom built with 2x6 lumber for exterior walls and wrapped in 5/8" tongue and groove ply wood covered with exterior Hardi-plank cement board Board. All cabinets are made of hickory and floors are porcelain tile, walk in closets with custom shelving in 2 closets, solid 6 panel doors. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with floored attic. Garage/workshop for the tinker in your family, also a large metal cover and RV hook up. WE BOOST universal cell phone signal booster. All this on 2.45 acres.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 CR 3545 have any available units?
449 CR 3545 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 449 CR 3545 have?
Some of 449 CR 3545's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 CR 3545 currently offering any rent specials?
449 CR 3545 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 CR 3545 pet-friendly?
No, 449 CR 3545 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelby County.
Does 449 CR 3545 offer parking?
Yes, 449 CR 3545 offers parking.
Does 449 CR 3545 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 CR 3545 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 CR 3545 have a pool?
No, 449 CR 3545 does not have a pool.
Does 449 CR 3545 have accessible units?
No, 449 CR 3545 does not have accessible units.
Does 449 CR 3545 have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 CR 3545 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 CR 3545 have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 CR 3545 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 449 CR 3545?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LABossier City, LALongview, TXNacogdoches, TXKilgore, TX
Marshall, TXWhitehouse, TXJasper, TXLufkin, TX
Haughton, LANew Llano, LARed Chute, LALeesville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Stephen F Austin State UniversityBossier Parish Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity