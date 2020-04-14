449 CR 3545

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy being near Sabine River, just across the street. Country home with lots of special features, custom built with 2x6 lumber for exterior walls and wrapped in 5/8" tongue and groove ply wood covered with exterior Hardi-plank cement board Board. All cabinets are made of hickory and floors are porcelain tile, walk in closets with custom shelving in 2 closets, solid 6 panel doors. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with floored attic. Garage/workshop for the tinker in your family, also a large metal cover and RV hook up. WE BOOST universal cell phone signal booster. All this on 2.45 acres.