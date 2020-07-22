/
/
shelby county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Shelby County, TX📍
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
206 Houston
206 Houston Street, Center, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
Small 1 bedr 1 bath effiecieny apartment 1 block from the town square. Has stack washer and dryer with central air and heat $795 if need utilities included. No smokingiP
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
449 CR 3545
449 County Road 3545, Shelby County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
Enjoy being near Sabine River, just across the street. Country home with lots of special features, custom built with 2x6 lumber for exterior walls and wrapped in 5/8" tongue and groove ply wood covered with exterior Hardi-plank cement board Board.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
128 Loop 500
128 Loop 500, Shelby County, TX
Studio
$3,000
3600 sqft
3600 sf. Building on the corner of Loop 500 and Hwy 7 E in Center. This building includes 1-12x14 roll up door, 0.5 acres of land, 200 sf. office, and bathroom. Inside of building is insulated and all square footage is climate controlled.
Results within 5 miles of Shelby County
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1759 Cr 175
1759 County Road 175, Panola County, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
Small cabin close to lake - Property Id: 317460 Small cabin furnished bills Pd except trash it's a little country cabin large enough for couple and maybe small child Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
46 1st Street
46 1st St, Sabine County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Toledo Bend - This adorable 2 bed, 1 bath mobile home in the Jolly Rogers Marina on Toledo Bend is a great location for those that love peaceful, lake living! Newly remodeled inside and out, beautiful pine floors and cabinets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Shelby County area include Bossier Parish Community College, and Kilgore College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Shreveport, Bossier City, Longview, Henderson, and Kilgore have apartments for rent.