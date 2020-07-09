All apartments in Seabrook
3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83
3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83

3535 Nasa Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3535 Nasa Parkway, Seabrook, TX 77586

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

A one-bedroom condo in Seabrook! Available now!

Features:

- 1 bed / 1 bath
- Carport parking
- Tile floors throughout
- 1st floor unit

The nearby schools are excellent and include Ed H White El, Seabrook Int and Clear Falls H S.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5659191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 have any available units?
3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, TX.
Is 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 offers parking.
Does 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 have a pool?
No, 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 have accessible units?
No, 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83 does not have units with air conditioning.

