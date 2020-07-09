3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83

Amenities
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!
A one-bedroom condo in Seabrook! Available now!
Features:
- 1 bed / 1 bath
- Carport parking
- Tile floors throughout
- 1st floor unit
The nearby schools are excellent and include Ed H White El, Seabrook Int and Clear Falls H S.
Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5659191)