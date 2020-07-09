3535 Nasa Pkwy Apt 83

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!



A one-bedroom condo in Seabrook! Available now!



Features:



- 1 bed / 1 bath

- Carport parking

- Tile floors throughout

- 1st floor unit



The nearby schools are excellent and include Ed H White El, Seabrook Int and Clear Falls H S.



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5659191)