1009 Bryan Avenue

Ready today for you to unpack and unwind! Custom built home near the water, local marina, restaurants, shops, city pool, parks, and trails in Old Seabrook. Covered front/back porches, stained glass entry door, newly installed plank flooring in Living/Dining + new carpeting on stairs and in bedrooms, vaulted ceilings in Living Room and 9' elsewhere throughout the home. Open Kitchen has granite counters, gas range, stainless appliances, walkin pantry. Brushed nickel fixtures throughout, Bali 2-way blinds, marble/quartz in both baths. Utility Room downstairs. Views to the trees on both levels, and water views from Master Suite. Ground level has 3 covered parking places as well as 10x10 storage room. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, year-round lawn care and pest control are all included! NO PETS