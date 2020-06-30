All apartments in Seabrook
1009 Bryan Avenue
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:48 AM

1009 Bryan Avenue

1009 Bryan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Bryan Avenue, Seabrook, TX 77586

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Ready today for you to unpack and unwind! Custom built home near the water, local marina, restaurants, shops, city pool, parks, and trails in Old Seabrook. Covered front/back porches, stained glass entry door, newly installed plank flooring in Living/Dining + new carpeting on stairs and in bedrooms, vaulted ceilings in Living Room and 9' elsewhere throughout the home. Open Kitchen has granite counters, gas range, stainless appliances, walkin pantry. Brushed nickel fixtures throughout, Bali 2-way blinds, marble/quartz in both baths. Utility Room downstairs. Views to the trees on both levels, and water views from Master Suite. Ground level has 3 covered parking places as well as 10x10 storage room. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, year-round lawn care and pest control are all included! NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Bryan Avenue have any available units?
1009 Bryan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, TX.
What amenities does 1009 Bryan Avenue have?
Some of 1009 Bryan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Bryan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Bryan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Bryan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Bryan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 1009 Bryan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Bryan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1009 Bryan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 Bryan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Bryan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1009 Bryan Avenue has a pool.
Does 1009 Bryan Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1009 Bryan Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1009 Bryan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Bryan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Bryan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Bryan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

