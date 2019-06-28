All apartments in Santa Fe
4226 Chisholm Trails
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:26 AM

4226 Chisholm Trails

4226 Chisholm Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4226 Chisholm Trail, Santa Fe, TX 77510

4226 Chisholm Trails - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1500
Security Deposit: $1300
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1,332
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: WOW! Take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the nice Santa Fe Trails community. Just minutes away from highway 6. Nice spacious bedrooms. Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Open floor plan. Don't miss your chance! Submit your application today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE4967262)

