Amenities
4226 Chisholm Trails - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1500
Security Deposit: $1300
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1,332
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: WOW! Take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the nice Santa Fe Trails community. Just minutes away from highway 6. Nice spacious bedrooms. Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Open floor plan. Don't miss your chance! Submit your application today!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE4967262)