Amenities

parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom - 2 bath - 1,160 sqft - with 2 sheds and 1 workshop

Currently being completely remodeled and will hit the market soon. Property is not far off HWY 82 and has a lot to offer. Sitting on a huge private lot of 1.7 acres, with a fenced in back yard, 2 storage sheds and a large workshop that has electric and can be used as an office if needed. This property will be a must see, so call today to get your name on the list!