Robstown, TX
4788 Homestead
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

4788 Homestead

4788 Homestead Ln · (361) 876-8514
Location

4788 Homestead Ln, Robstown, TX 78380

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2432 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
This well-maintained four bedroom, two bathroom double-wide manufactured home is looking for a new owner! The home offers great space, and a beautiful view. This home is located on a cul-de-sac, and the neighborhood is quiet and truly enjoyable. The master bedroom is large and french doors lead to the master bath which includes a stand up shower, a hot tub, and double sinks. Two of the bedrooms are normal sized, and one of the 4 is very large! So many possibilities. This home is located on 1.05 acres of land in a great location, down FM 624 right in between Calallen and Bluntzer. The school district is Banquete ISD, and it is close proximity to everything near by! New A/C, water well upgrades, septic system upgrades, and skirting is just two years old. MOTIVATED SELLER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4788 Homestead have any available units?
4788 Homestead has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4788 Homestead currently offering any rent specials?
4788 Homestead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4788 Homestead pet-friendly?
No, 4788 Homestead is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robstown.
Does 4788 Homestead offer parking?
No, 4788 Homestead does not offer parking.
Does 4788 Homestead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4788 Homestead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4788 Homestead have a pool?
No, 4788 Homestead does not have a pool.
Does 4788 Homestead have accessible units?
No, 4788 Homestead does not have accessible units.
Does 4788 Homestead have units with dishwashers?
No, 4788 Homestead does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4788 Homestead have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4788 Homestead has units with air conditioning.
