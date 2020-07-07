4788 Homestead

Amenities

This well-maintained four bedroom, two bathroom double-wide manufactured home is looking for a new owner! The home offers great space, and a beautiful view. This home is located on a cul-de-sac, and the neighborhood is quiet and truly enjoyable. The master bedroom is large and french doors lead to the master bath which includes a stand up shower, a hot tub, and double sinks. Two of the bedrooms are normal sized, and one of the 4 is very large! So many possibilities. This home is located on 1.05 acres of land in a great location, down FM 624 right in between Calallen and Bluntzer. The school district is Banquete ISD, and it is close proximity to everything near by! New A/C, water well upgrades, septic system upgrades, and skirting is just two years old. MOTIVATED SELLER!