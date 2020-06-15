All apartments in Robinson
3025 Silver Saddle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3025 Silver Saddle

3025 Silver Saddle Drive · (254) 717-9404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3025 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX 76706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3025 Silver Saddle · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3025 Silver Saddle Drive - H7 floorplan - 4 Bedroom
2 Bath
2 car Garage with opener - 2 car max at this property
1778 Sq.Ft.
Single Family Home
Midway ISD
Privacy fenced backyard
Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
Scored and Stained Concrete Floors throughout - no carpet
Energy Star Approved with Spray Foam insulation in the attic
Wood burning fireplace
Large Kitchen includes: Granite counter tops, Custom cabinets with wine rack, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Garbage Disposal, Pantry
Washer/Dryer Hookups in separate utility room
Covered back patio
12 month lease for $1795/month
$1000 Security Deposit
$45 application fee per adult
Non-smoking property

Only dogs and cats are permitted within the PVM Properties pet guidelines. $350 per animal pet deposit. Restrictions apply. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. More information is listed on our application.

SCHEDULE SHOWING:
Properties are shown by appointment only:
To schedule a showing visit our website https://www.rentpvm.com/vacancies click the View Details button on the property you would like to look at and then click Schedule Showing.

APPLY ONLINE:
To submit an application visit our website https://www.rentpvm.com/vacancies and click Apply Now.

Managed by: PVM Properties LLC

(RLNE1990917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Silver Saddle have any available units?
3025 Silver Saddle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3025 Silver Saddle have?
Some of 3025 Silver Saddle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Silver Saddle currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Silver Saddle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Silver Saddle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3025 Silver Saddle is pet friendly.
Does 3025 Silver Saddle offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Silver Saddle does offer parking.
Does 3025 Silver Saddle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Silver Saddle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Silver Saddle have a pool?
No, 3025 Silver Saddle does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Silver Saddle have accessible units?
No, 3025 Silver Saddle does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Silver Saddle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 Silver Saddle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 Silver Saddle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 Silver Saddle does not have units with air conditioning.
