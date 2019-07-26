6273 Davis Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool ceiling fan

Inside this gated property you will find a beautiful home. The entryway of this open concept gem begins with a large living area complete with a wood burning fireplace. The eat-in kitchen is full of natural light with plenty of counter space and cabinets. Two nicely sized bedrooms and a guest bathroom are located on this end of the home. The large master suite is located on opposite side of the home with a walk-n shower. There is also a laundry room, a half bath and two car garage. The backyard is amazing. You will find an attached covered patio and an additional covered patio complete with outdoor wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan. The workshop will be great for the hobbyist in the family. With over 1.7 acres this amazing property won't last long. Log on to www. showmojo.com or contact me at 817-298-7457.