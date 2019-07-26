All apartments in Rendon
Home
/
Rendon, TX
/
6273 Davis Road
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:03 PM

6273 Davis Road

6273 Davis Road · No Longer Available
Location

6273 Davis Road, Rendon, TX 76140

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Inside this gated property you will find a beautiful home. The entryway of this open concept gem begins with a large living area complete with a wood burning fireplace. The eat-in kitchen is full of natural light with plenty of counter space and cabinets. Two nicely sized bedrooms and a guest bathroom are located on this end of the home. The large master suite is located on opposite side of the home with a walk-n shower. There is also a laundry room, a half bath and two car garage. The backyard is amazing. You will find an attached covered patio and an additional covered patio complete with outdoor wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan. The workshop will be great for the hobbyist in the family. With over 1.7 acres this amazing property won't last long. Log on to www. showmojo.com or contact me at 817-298-7457.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6273 Davis Road have any available units?
6273 Davis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 6273 Davis Road have?
Some of 6273 Davis Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6273 Davis Road currently offering any rent specials?
6273 Davis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6273 Davis Road pet-friendly?
No, 6273 Davis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 6273 Davis Road offer parking?
Yes, 6273 Davis Road offers parking.
Does 6273 Davis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6273 Davis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6273 Davis Road have a pool?
Yes, 6273 Davis Road has a pool.
Does 6273 Davis Road have accessible units?
No, 6273 Davis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6273 Davis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6273 Davis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6273 Davis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6273 Davis Road does not have units with air conditioning.

