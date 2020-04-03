602 North Shore

Amenities

Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of course the Queen Isabella Causeway to our TOP BEACH South Padre Island. The home has sprawling entertaining space flow outside to the stunning waterfront family vacation pool, view of the tranquil bay sunrise and sunset. Entertain in grand style with generous living space graced by a fireplace, huge windows, glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear deck for your own private bay dock. Perfect for anyone, this home is ideally positioned to enjoy all year round. Total Lot Dimensions 7,632 sq.ft.