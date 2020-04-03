All apartments in Port Isabel
Find more places like 602 North Shore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Isabel, TX
/
602 North Shore
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

602 North Shore

602 North Shore Drive · (956) 500-0507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

602 North Shore Drive, Port Isabel, TX 78578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of course the Queen Isabella Causeway to our TOP BEACH South Padre Island. The home has sprawling entertaining space flow outside to the stunning waterfront family vacation pool, view of the tranquil bay sunrise and sunset. Entertain in grand style with generous living space graced by a fireplace, huge windows, glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear deck for your own private bay dock. Perfect for anyone, this home is ideally positioned to enjoy all year round. Total Lot Dimensions 7,632 sq.ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 North Shore have any available units?
602 North Shore has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 602 North Shore have?
Some of 602 North Shore's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 North Shore currently offering any rent specials?
602 North Shore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 North Shore pet-friendly?
No, 602 North Shore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Isabel.
Does 602 North Shore offer parking?
Yes, 602 North Shore does offer parking.
Does 602 North Shore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 North Shore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 North Shore have a pool?
Yes, 602 North Shore has a pool.
Does 602 North Shore have accessible units?
No, 602 North Shore does not have accessible units.
Does 602 North Shore have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 North Shore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 North Shore have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 North Shore does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 602 North Shore?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Port Isabel 2 BedroomsPort Isabel 3 Bedrooms
Port Isabel Apartments with GaragePort Isabel Apartments with Parking
Port Isabel Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXHarlingen, TX
Weslaco, TXMercedes, TX
South Padre Island, TXLaguna Vista, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity