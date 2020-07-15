/
port isabel
21 Apartments for rent in Port Isabel, TX
803 Highway 100
803 East Ocean Boulevard, Port Isabel, TX
Studio
$5,000
5000 sqft
Actively seeking new tenant for a 5,000 sqft. of space in the building @ $5,000/mo/5 year lease. Located on Hwy 100 in Port Isabel with a very high level of traffic exposure. This property offers approx. 21,000 sqft.
101 Maxan St.
101 East Maxan Street, Port Isabel, TX
Studio
$1,100
2136 sqft
This building is for rent as well as for sale. It is sitting on a 25 ft by 120 ft lot with 2136 sq. ft of AC area 120 ft of open porch area and 720 ft of concrete drive.
602 North Shore
602 North Shore Drive, Port Isabel, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2536 sqft
Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of
33772 S Garcia St 600
33772 S Garcia St, Port Isabel, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 600 Available 09/01/20 Long Island Village Park- Resort Property - Property Id: 320520 Lovely Tropical Get Away- Short Term Vacation Resort Rental . All utilities included. Water, Light, Basic Cable, Wifi, Internet.
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax
5200 Padre Blvd.
5200 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$1,080
864 sqft
Rent for 12 month and receive the 13th month FREE! Unit 103. Perfect spot to attract the million tourists that visit South Padre Island each year and pass this building. All glass front to display your product.
3311 Padre Blvd.
3311 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$1,050
905 sqft
Centrally located office with plenty of windows. Anchor offices include Insurance, Mortgage, Title, Catering and two Real Estate offices.
109 Atol St.
109 West Atol Street, South Padre Island, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
920 sqft
Newly built condos, near entertainment district and walking distances to beach. 2/2 very spacious and nicely furnished. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tenant pays electric.
410 Padre Blvd.
410 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$5,500
5355 sqft
Queen Isabella Causeway to 410 Padre Blvd Suite 104 Coastal, Captive, Traffic and Lucrative Desired Space features 5,355 sf of multiple models for the new business entrepreneur There is a diverse and One Of A KInd-OPTION of 10 UNITS space available
5909 Padre Blvd.
5909 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1471 sqft
Luxury corner condo located on private marina, 3 bdr/ 2bath, two private balconies with channel view. Tastefully furnished. Marble counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.
3 Harbor Town
3 Harbor Town, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1736 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Adventure & Fun is easy! Play golf, ride our bikes, Kayak or go fishing on our boat (if available) and enjoy a view of beautiful sunrises and the Laguna Madre. Great place for business professionals as well as vacationers.
110 Retama St.
110 West Retama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, FURNISHED, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, COMPLEX HAS SWIMMING POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.
10 Golf House Rd.
10 Golf House Road, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1390 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath corner townhouse is situated lakefront, making it the perfect location to unwind for the day! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the enclosed private patio or living and kitchen area.
5800 Padre Blvd.
5800 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$3,300
3356 sqft
Restaurant frontage on Padre Blvd located at the North Plaza Shopping Center on South Padre Island. Lots of charm and character in this restaurant space. Large furnished kitchen. Two levels of dining/seating with spacious bar in between.
4000 Padre Blvd.
4000 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$2,000
2500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Don't keep your business a secret-Perfect spot to attract the million tourists that visit South Padre Island each year. 2500 square feet on the 1st floor. Large store front windows are perfect to display your product. Plenty of parking.
107 E ACAPULCO ST.
107 E Acapulco St, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
992 sqft
Very nice ground floor condo 2/2, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, unfurnished with stackable washer/dryer, pool and bbq area. Half block to the beach and walking distance to restaurants/shopping.
107 Harbor Dr.
107 East Harbor Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
920 sqft
RESERVE IN FALL to WINTER ON THE SUN .Lease Available - SEPT 2020 - MAY 2021 APPLY- Top / Ground Level Condo..Excellent Location! Approximately 400 feet to beach access & Margaritas Beach Bar & Grill.
116 E Whiting St
116 East Whiting Street, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2649 sqft
This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed.
3000 E GULF BLVD.
3000 Gulf Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
Beachfront condo with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Large balcony to view the sunset or sunrise. A 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo fully furnished. Beautifully decorated with a spacious kitchen.
20 Augusta West
20 Augusta W, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND QUIET SUBDIVISION ON THE GOLF COURSE, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE FULLY FURNISHED READY FOR A LONG TERM RENTAL. EASY TO SHOW $1300 PLUS ELECTRIC AND $1300 DEPOSIT
201 Capricorn Dr.
201 W Capricorn Dr, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1643 sqft
This fully furnished 2 bedroom/2.5 bath penthouse condo comes fully furnished and offers beautiful views of Laguna Madre Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Both bedrooms are carpeted and have their own full bathroom and private balcony.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Port Isabel, the median rent is $527 for a studio, $534 for a 1-bedroom, $692 for a 2-bedroom, and $914 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Port Isabel, check out our monthly Port Isabel Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Port Isabel area include Texas Southmost College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Isabel from include Brownsville, Harlingen, Weslaco, Mercedes, and South Padre Island.