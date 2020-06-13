61 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX

How to Find an Apartment of Your Dreams

First, the good news: The average rental price in Brownsville is just above $500, making the city one of the most renter-friendly communities in Texas. A surprising number of luxury pads (mostly in the Historic District and the West End Neighborhood) are available as well, and nearly all complexes include complimentary tenant parking and other basic amenities.

Now the really good news: The general rule of thumb is that everything is bigger in Texas (yes, everything), and apartments in Brownsville are no exception. Many 2 BR units include 1000-plus square feet of living space, and a number of complexes offer multi-level townhomes, as well.

And now for a dose of cold, hard reality: Renters account for 35 percent of Brownsville’s inhabitants, but that doesn’t mean units will always be available. In fact, some of the city’s most popular rental properties rarely have openings, leaving prospective renters twiddling their thumbs on indefinite waiting lists. Quality apartments are always available somewhere in Brownsville, but don’t expect to always have the pick of the litter.

As always, when you are ready to apply for a lease, arm yourself with the basics, including identification, consecutive paycheck stubs, banking information, and a list of previous landlords.