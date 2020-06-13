Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:01 PM

61 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
18 Units Available
Las Palmas Apartments
4200 Las Palmas Cir, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Las Palmas Apartment Homes, where youll find comfort and convenience in the heart of Brownsville, Texas.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
10 Units Available
La Mansion Del Paso
2700 FM 802, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1326 sqft
Located near Interstate 69E and Portway Acres Park. Pet-friendly apartments feature relaxing community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and walking trails. Convenient apartment unit features include air conditioning, ceiling fans and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2100 W San Marcelo Blvd
2100 San Marcelo Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1118 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Includes all utilities, and wireless Internet - All TVs have a Roku or are Smart Weekly or Monthly - More than 1100 sqft of living area - All tile (NO carpet) - Ceiling fans in every bedroom - Garage for 2 cars with automatic

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2703 CALLE DELICIOSA
2703 Calle Deliciosa, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1323 sqft
Renovated 2BR/3BA near Hudson Blvd! *Gated community* Super close to Walmart, Hike/Bike trail, retail, and eateries. This home has been fully updated and it's perfect for the minimalist enthusiast. Black stainless steel kitchen appliances included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3096 WEST LAKE AVE.
3096 West Lake Avenue, Brownsville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3054 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME ! It features 4 bedrooms with full bathrooms, plus maid's room, 2 half bathrooms, 2 car garage, granite counter tops and tile flooring throughout, amazing open floor plan with an abundance of natural lighting,

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
745 MEDIA LUNA RD.
745 Media Luna St, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
Riquelme Suites features 12 1 bedroom suites for Lease.There are 2 buildings with suites: Building B ITALIA has suite VENZIA B1,suite PIZA B2,suite MILANO B3 and suite ROMA B4.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
38 MEDICAL ST.
38 Medical Dr, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1972 sqft
Beautiful home centrally located in desirable area!! Great floor plan. 3 car garage, huge Master closet! Each bedroom has it's own bathroom, awesome price. This house is a Gem!!!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2901 CENTRAL BLVD.
2901 Central Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Beautiful new floors, freshly painted, great location! Upstairs unit... 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with assigned parking right in front. Lease includes water, use of the Pool and Common Areas. Unit is in front of the pool.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2064 E VAN BUREN ST.
2064 East Van Buren Street, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
525 sqft
Completely renovated private unit one block from UTRGV/TSC. Enjoy the comfort of your own private space without having to share with a roommate(s).

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
205 CALLE AMISTOSA
205 Calle Amistosa, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1012 sqft
NICE AND SPACIOUS RECENTLY COMPLETELY REMODELED CONDO, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, NEW AC UNIT, PERFECT FOR A YOUNG FAMILY, RETIRED COUPLE OR STUDENTS, COVERED PARKING SPACE.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
554 GALVESTON RD.
554 Galveston Road, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1376 sqft
Very nice apartment in an area very close to HEB, Walmart, restaurants, convenience stores, walking trail, Sunrise Mall, and the expressway. Unit offers downstairs kitchen, living room, dining room, laundry room (connections only), and 1/2 bath.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5321 WILDERNESS DR.
5321 Wilderness Drive, Brownsville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4359 sqft
Beautiful modern style home with awesome views of the resaca and infinity pool, The house is all stucco over block has 4 bedrooms with full baths and walking closets in every bedroom, 2 living rooms, dining room, theatre/movie room, game room,

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
83 PALMAS LN.
83 Palmas Ln, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This fully furnished home sits in the middle of the Golf Course.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
600 Lakeside Blvd - 1A
600 Lakeside Blvd, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 600 Lakeside Blvd - 1A in Brownsville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2025 Old Port Isabel - 52
2025 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
865 sqft
2025 Old Port Isabel Rd. Brownsville, Texas. Between Coffeeport and 802.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1909 Miramar
1909 Miramar Drive, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
Totally remodeled THIS YEAR private townhome with covered parking, with private fenced back area, covered patio, & storage building.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2390 Central Blvd. - J
2390 Central Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$780
642 sqft
This office is in a great location it features an open floor plan 1 office with access to the courtyard, tile flooring throughout, bathroom, and 2 storage closets.

Last updated October 3 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
3113 MICHAELWOOD DR.
3113 Michaelwood Drive, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1740 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN.

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3177 MICHAELWOOD DR.
3177 Michaelwood Drive, Brownsville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1530 sqft
4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE TILE FLOORS GRANITE TOPS

Last updated August 27 at 10:44pm
1 Unit Available
943 Expressway 77/83
943 N Expressway, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Shopping Center just off the Expressway in Brownsville. Commercial lease space in prime business location just off Expressway 77/83 in Brownsville close to Price Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2360 Central Blvd. - 2360
2360 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$2,600
2035 sqft
This 2-story unit features, first-floor large reception desk and area, 2 offices, handicap bathroom, large open space leads to second-floor that features carpet flooring, open space leads to 4 private offices, bathroom, and storage closet.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
862 W. Price Rd.
862 W Price Rd, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$800
650 sqft
This office is in a great location it features 2 offices with one having access to the courtyard, carpet flooring throughout, bathroom, reception with storage closet.
Results within 1 mile of Brownsville

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
809 BALBOA AVE.
809 Avenida Balboa, Rancho Viejo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2850 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VILLA in exclusive Golf Resort of Rancho Viejo with great curb appeal. This stucco beauty with Spanish tile roof has two concrete driveways and two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Brownsville

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
382 S SAM HOUSTON
382 South Sam Houston Boulevard, San Benito, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2334 sqft
SPACIOUS HOME THAT CAN BE LEASED FOR COMMERCIAL USE OR COMBO. HOME BASED BUSINESS WOULD ALSO WORK.

Median Rent in Brownsville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Brownsville is $537, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $696.
Studio
$529
1 Bed
$537
2 Beds
$696
City GuideBrownsville
Brownsville, Texas

Howdy, partner. Rumor has it you’re planning to saddle up and head on down to Brownsville, Texas, the “city on the border by the sea.” Wise move, future Lone Star leaser, if you have a hankering to live in a town where the cost of living is low. Think you got what it takes to call yourself a true Texan? Then read on, and you’ll be living the dream in Brownsville in no time…

Life on the Border by the Sea

  • Don’t pack your walking shoes… More than 80 percent of Brownsville neighborhoods are vehicle-dependent, meaning they either don’t have adequate sidewalks or the distance between points A and B is generally too lengthy for walkers. Bottom line: Don’t show up in Brownsville without a set of wheels at your disposal.

  • Get on the BUS… The Brownsville Urban System, or BUS (clever, eh?), is a viable transportation alternative, even if few of the city’s residents (less than 1 percent) actually use it. The BUS runs 15 fixed routes and charges a buck for a one-way ride and a quarter for transfers.

  • Get ready to pocket your money… Expect your money to go a long way in Brownsville. The cost of living is 25 percent lower than the average American city, and even luxury apartments and multi-bedroom units rarely soar above the $700 mark. Something else to consider: Property taxes in Texas rank among the country’s steepest (behind only Connecticut and New Jersey), while rental rates remain low. Who says it’s always better to buy than lease?

How to Find an Apartment of Your Dreams

First, the good news: The average rental price in Brownsville is just above $500, making the city one of the most renter-friendly communities in Texas. A surprising number of luxury pads (mostly in the Historic District and the West End Neighborhood) are available as well, and nearly all complexes include complimentary tenant parking and other basic amenities.

Now the really good news: The general rule of thumb is that everything is bigger in Texas (yes, everything), and apartments in Brownsville are no exception. Many 2 BR units include 1000-plus square feet of living space, and a number of complexes offer multi-level townhomes, as well.

And now for a dose of cold, hard reality: Renters account for 35 percent of Brownsville’s inhabitants, but that doesn’t mean units will always be available. In fact, some of the city’s most popular rental properties rarely have openings, leaving prospective renters twiddling their thumbs on indefinite waiting lists. Quality apartments are always available somewhere in Brownsville, but don’t expect to always have the pick of the litter.

As always, when you are ready to apply for a lease, arm yourself with the basics, including identification, consecutive paycheck stubs, banking information, and a list of previous landlords.

Breaking down Brownsville

Brownsville lays claim to 30-plus neighborhoods, all of which share some common traits. No matter which vicinity of Brownsville you opt to call home, you’re sure to feel plenty of humid Gulf breezes, and be surrounded by awe-inspiring architecture. Just a few of the more popular areas of Brownsville include:

  • Downtown Brownsville … An ideal living locale for residents working in the financial district, the bustling downtown area is one of Brownsville’s few walker-friendly neighborhoods. Apartments generally run in the $500-$600 range. A limited number of townhouses are available for rent in the more fashionable Rio Viejo area in north downtown.

  • Cameron Park … Located on the shopper-friendly north side of the city, Cameron Park is a viable option for budget-conscious renters. Average rental cost is only $380, and plenty of single-family detached homes are available for rent.

  • Riverside … Just a stone’s throw from the business district is the eclectic Riverside neighborhood, whose rental properties include homes ranging in age from the 1930s up through the 1990s. Both detached homes and apartments are available for as low as the mid-$300 range.

Hope this helps, and happy hunting!

Brownsville rents held steady over the past month

Brownsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Brownsville stand at $537 for a one-bedroom apartment and $696 for a two-bedroom. Brownsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Brownsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Brownsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Brownsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brownsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Brownsville's median two-bedroom rent of $696 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Brownsville.
    • While Brownsville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brownsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four-and-a-half times the price in Brownsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Brownsville?
    In Brownsville, the median rent is $529 for a studio, $537 for a 1-bedroom, $696 for a 2-bedroom, and $918 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Brownsville, check out our monthly Brownsville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Brownsville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Brownsville area include Texas Southmost College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Brownsville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brownsville from include McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, Harlingen, and Pharr.

