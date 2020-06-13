61 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX📍
Howdy, partner. Rumor has it you’re planning to saddle up and head on down to Brownsville, Texas, the “city on the border by the sea.” Wise move, future Lone Star leaser, if you have a hankering to live in a town where the cost of living is low. Think you got what it takes to call yourself a true Texan? Then read on, and you’ll be living the dream in Brownsville in no time…
Don’t pack your walking shoes… More than 80 percent of Brownsville neighborhoods are vehicle-dependent, meaning they either don’t have adequate sidewalks or the distance between points A and B is generally too lengthy for walkers. Bottom line: Don’t show up in Brownsville without a set of wheels at your disposal.
Get on the BUS… The Brownsville Urban System, or BUS (clever, eh?), is a viable transportation alternative, even if few of the city’s residents (less than 1 percent) actually use it. The BUS runs 15 fixed routes and charges a buck for a one-way ride and a quarter for transfers.
Get ready to pocket your money… Expect your money to go a long way in Brownsville. The cost of living is 25 percent lower than the average American city, and even luxury apartments and multi-bedroom units rarely soar above the $700 mark. Something else to consider: Property taxes in Texas rank among the country’s steepest (behind only Connecticut and New Jersey), while rental rates remain low. Who says it’s always better to buy than lease?
First, the good news: The average rental price in Brownsville is just above $500, making the city one of the most renter-friendly communities in Texas. A surprising number of luxury pads (mostly in the Historic District and the West End Neighborhood) are available as well, and nearly all complexes include complimentary tenant parking and other basic amenities.
Now the really good news: The general rule of thumb is that everything is bigger in Texas (yes, everything), and apartments in Brownsville are no exception. Many 2 BR units include 1000-plus square feet of living space, and a number of complexes offer multi-level townhomes, as well.
And now for a dose of cold, hard reality: Renters account for 35 percent of Brownsville’s inhabitants, but that doesn’t mean units will always be available. In fact, some of the city’s most popular rental properties rarely have openings, leaving prospective renters twiddling their thumbs on indefinite waiting lists. Quality apartments are always available somewhere in Brownsville, but don’t expect to always have the pick of the litter.
As always, when you are ready to apply for a lease, arm yourself with the basics, including identification, consecutive paycheck stubs, banking information, and a list of previous landlords.
Brownsville lays claim to 30-plus neighborhoods, all of which share some common traits. No matter which vicinity of Brownsville you opt to call home, you’re sure to feel plenty of humid Gulf breezes, and be surrounded by awe-inspiring architecture. Just a few of the more popular areas of Brownsville include:
Downtown Brownsville … An ideal living locale for residents working in the financial district, the bustling downtown area is one of Brownsville’s few walker-friendly neighborhoods. Apartments generally run in the $500-$600 range. A limited number of townhouses are available for rent in the more fashionable Rio Viejo area in north downtown.
Cameron Park … Located on the shopper-friendly north side of the city, Cameron Park is a viable option for budget-conscious renters. Average rental cost is only $380, and plenty of single-family detached homes are available for rent.
Riverside … Just a stone’s throw from the business district is the eclectic Riverside neighborhood, whose rental properties include homes ranging in age from the 1930s up through the 1990s. Both detached homes and apartments are available for as low as the mid-$300 range.
Hope this helps, and happy hunting!
Welcome to the June 2020 Brownsville Rent Report. Brownsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brownsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Brownsville rents held steady over the past month
Brownsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Brownsville stand at $537 for a one-bedroom apartment and $696 for a two-bedroom. Brownsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Brownsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Brownsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Brownsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brownsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Brownsville's median two-bedroom rent of $696 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Brownsville.
- While Brownsville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brownsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four-and-a-half times the price in Brownsville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
