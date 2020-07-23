/
cameron county
Cameron County
64 Apartments for rent in Cameron County, TX
1 of 35
Valor at Harlingen
902 S Palm Court Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near I-2 and I-69E. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with high ceilings, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and granite-like countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and Internet cafe. Parking available for a fee.
1 of 30
La Mansion Del Paso
2700 FM 802, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1326 sqft
Located near Interstate 69E and Portway Acres Park. Pet-friendly apartments feature relaxing community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and walking trails. Convenient apartment unit features include air conditioning, ceiling fans and dishwasher.
1 of 8
Reata Apartments
3102 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1010 sqft
Welcome home to Reata Apartment Homes in Harlingen, Texas. We are conveniently located near state highways for a smooth commute to Corpus Christi, Brownsville and up the Rio Grande Valley.
1 of 5
Las Palmas Apartments
4200 Las Palmas Cir, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Las Palmas Apartment Homes, where youll find comfort and convenience in the heart of Brownsville, Texas.
1 of 20
Cornerstone
2115 E Vinson Ave, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1137 sqft
Cornerstone Apartments has an ideal location on the north side of Harlingen, where casual elegance and comfort meet. Cornerstone offers quality living for those who prefer to relax quietly and those with an active lifestyle.
4514 ESPADA GRANDE AVE.
4514 Espada Grande Avenue, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1826 sqft
Beautiful two story home in very good condition and move in ready. Great location, close to shopping centers, hospitals, churches, schools, etc.
4105 OLD HWY 77
4105 Old Highway 77, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1218 sqft
BRAND NEW!!! MODERN!!! 2 bedrooms 2 bath apartment. Open concept dining and living room area. Very spacious kitchen. Granite counter-tops throughout. All tile floors. Inside laundry.
745 MEDIA LUNA RD.
745 Media Luna St, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
Riquelme Suites features 12 1 bedroom suites for Lease.There are 2 buildings with suites: Building B ITALIA has suite VENZIA B1,suite PIZA B2,suite MILANO B3 and suite ROMA B4.
3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD.
3214 Treasure Hills Boulevard, Harlingen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1888 sqft
Home is currently tenant occupied. Use Showing Manager to schedule for auto-approval. BEFORE SHOWING we need to have a copy of the tenants' applications for everyone over 18 along with $40 application fee per applicant.
2901 CENTRAL BLVD.
2901 Central Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Beautiful new floors, freshly painted, great location! Upstairs unit... 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with assigned parking right in front. Lease includes water, use of the Pool and Common Areas. Unit is in front of the pool.
4501 CARMEN AVE.
4501 Avenida Carmen, Rancho Viejo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1517 sqft
VERY NICE RENOVATED CONDO, 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, WITH CAR PORT . TILE FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES , WASHER AND DRYER. COMES FULLY FURNITURE. HAS PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO. INCLUDES WATER AND GARBAGE .
205 CALLE AMISTOSA
205 Calle Amistosa, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1012 sqft
NICE AND SPACIOUS RECENTLY COMPLETELY REMODELED CONDO, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, NEW AC UNIT, PERFECT FOR A YOUNG FAMILY, RETIRED COUPLE OR STUDENTS, COVERED PARKING SPACE.
107 E ACAPULCO ST.
107 E Acapulco St, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
992 sqft
Very nice ground floor condo 2/2, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, unfurnished with stackable washer/dryer, pool and bbq area. Half block to the beach and walking distance to restaurants/shopping.
809 BALBOA AVE.
809 Avenida Balboa, Rancho Viejo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2850 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VILLA in exclusive Golf Resort of Rancho Viejo with great curb appeal. This stucco beauty with Spanish tile roof has two concrete driveways and two car garage.
410 Padre Blvd.
410 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$5,500
5071 sqft
Queen Isabella Causeway to 410 Padre Blvd Suite 104 Coastal, Captive, Traffic and Lucrative Desired Space features 5,355 sf of multiple models for the new business entrepreneur There is a diverse and One Of A KInd-OPTION of 10 UNITS space available
109 Atol St.
109 West Atol Street, South Padre Island, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
920 sqft
Newly built condos, near entertainment district and walking distances to beach. 2/2 very spacious and nicely furnished. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tenant pays electric.
3311 Padre Blvd.
3311 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$1,000
905 sqft
Centrally located office with plenty of windows. Anchor offices include Insurance, Mortgage, Title, Catering and two Real Estate offices.
10 Golf House Rd.
10 Golf House Road, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1390 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath corner townhouse is situated lakefront, making it the perfect location to unwind for the day! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the enclosed private patio or living and kitchen area.
201 Capricorn Dr.
201 W Capricorn Dr, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1643 sqft
This fully furnished 2 bedroom/2.5 bath penthouse condo comes fully furnished and offers beautiful views of Laguna Madre Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Both bedrooms are carpeted and have their own full bathroom and private balcony.
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax
803 Highway 100
803 East Ocean Boulevard, Port Isabel, TX
Studio
$5,000
5000 sqft
Actively seeking new tenant for a 5,000 sqft. of space in the building @ $5,000/mo/5 year lease. Located on Hwy 100 in Port Isabel with a very high level of traffic exposure. This property offers approx. 21,000 sqft.
4000 Padre Blvd.
4000 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$2,000
2500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Don't keep your business a secret-Perfect spot to attract the million tourists that visit South Padre Island each year. 2500 square feet on the 1st floor. Large store front windows are perfect to display your product. Plenty of parking.
107 Harbor Dr.
107 East Harbor Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
920 sqft
RESERVE IN FALL to WINTER ON THE SUN .Lease Available - SEPT 2020 - MAY 2021 APPLY- Top / Ground Level Condo..Excellent Location! Approximately 400 feet to beach access & Margaritas Beach Bar & Grill.
5909 Padre Blvd.
5909 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1454 sqft
Luxury corner condo located on private marina, 3 bdr/ 2bath, two private balconies with channel view. Tastefully furnished. Marble counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.
