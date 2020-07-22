Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Port Isabel, TX

1 Unit Available
33772 S Garcia St 600
33772 S Garcia St, Port Isabel, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 600 Available 09/01/20 Long Island Village Park- Resort Property - Property Id: 320520 Lovely Tropical Get Away- Short Term Vacation Resort Rental . All utilities included. Water, Light, Basic Cable, Wifi, Internet.
Results within 5 miles of Port Isabel

1 Unit Available
109 Atol St.
109 West Atol Street, South Padre Island, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
920 sqft
Newly built condos, near entertainment district and walking distances to beach. 2/2 very spacious and nicely furnished. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tenant pays electric.

1 Unit Available
10 Golf House Rd.
10 Golf House Road, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1390 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath corner townhouse is situated lakefront, making it the perfect location to unwind for the day! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the enclosed private patio or living and kitchen area.

1 Unit Available
201 Capricorn Dr.
201 W Capricorn Dr, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1643 sqft
This fully furnished 2 bedroom/2.5 bath penthouse condo comes fully furnished and offers beautiful views of Laguna Madre Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Both bedrooms are carpeted and have their own full bathroom and private balcony.

1 Unit Available
107 Harbor Dr.
107 East Harbor Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
920 sqft
RESERVE IN FALL to WINTER ON THE SUN .Lease Available - SEPT 2020 - MAY 2021 APPLY- Top / Ground Level Condo..Excellent Location! Approximately 400 feet to beach access & Margaritas Beach Bar & Grill.

1 Unit Available
5909 Padre Blvd.
5909 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1454 sqft
Luxury corner condo located on private marina, 3 bdr/ 2bath, two private balconies with channel view. Tastefully furnished. Marble counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
5800 Padre Blvd.
5800 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$3,300
3356 sqft
Restaurant frontage on Padre Blvd located at the North Plaza Shopping Center on South Padre Island. Lots of charm and character in this restaurant space. Large furnished kitchen. Two levels of dining/seating with spacious bar in between.

1 Unit Available
102 Capricorn Dr.
102 West Capricorn Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1152 sqft
Lovely, furnished 3 bedroom condo just 1/2 block to the beach! Equipped with everything you'll need, and finished out in upscale decor of granite, stainless appliances, upgrade fixtures and more.

1 Unit Available
116 E Whiting St
116 East Whiting Street, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2649 sqft
This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed.

1 Unit Available
3000 E GULF BLVD.
3000 Gulf Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
Beachfront condo with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Large balcony to view the sunset or sunrise. A 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo fully furnished. Beautifully decorated with a spacious kitchen.

1 Unit Available
20 Augusta West
20 Augusta W, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND QUIET SUBDIVISION ON THE GOLF COURSE, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE FULLY FURNISHED READY FOR A LONG TERM RENTAL. EASY TO SHOW $1300 PLUS ELECTRIC AND $1300 DEPOSIT
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Port Isabel, TX

Furnished apartments in Port Isabel can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Port Isabel as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

