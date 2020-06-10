/
/
laguna vista
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:41 AM
23 Apartments for rent in Laguna Vista, TX📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
12 Cypress Point
12 Cypress Point Drive, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1735 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the 17th fairway of the golf course. Huge back patio for entertaining family and friends. The backyard has citrus trees and mature palm trees.There is a vinyl clad fence.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
620 Beach Blvd
620 Beach Boulevard, Laguna Vista, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3405 sqft
WATERFRONT FURNISHED LEASE AVAILABLE RESIDENCE w/Equipped Efficiency detached Apartment Rental, guest room, maid or nanny room and private pool courtyard all year round.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
907 Hallam Street - 4
907 Hallam Street, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
1300 sqft
*RECENTLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT* *New carpet upstairs* *New flooring in bathrooms* *New countertops and refinished cabinets in kitchen* *Fresh paint* Two-car garage! Spacious master bedroom with 100 sq. ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 24 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
20 Augusta West
20 Augusta W, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND QUIET SUBDIVISION ON THE GOLF COURSE, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE FULLY FURNISHED READY FOR A LONG TERM RENTAL. EASY TO SHOW $1300 PLUS ELECTRIC AND $1300 DEPOSIT
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Vista
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
101 Maxan St.
101 East Maxan Street, Port Isabel, TX
Studio
$1,100
2136 sqft
This building is for rent as well as for sale. It is sitting on a 25 ft by 120 ft lot with 2136 sq. ft of AC area 120 ft of open porch area and 720 ft of concrete drive.
1 of 27
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
602 North Shore
602 North Shore Drive, Port Isabel, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2536 sqft
Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of
Results within 10 miles of Laguna Vista
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
135 E BAHAMA ST.
135 East Bahama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2658 sqft
Very nice long term rental. Property is walking distance to the beach, has a very nice pool and is close to restaurants and stores. An additional $25..00 fee per month per pet in addition to the $250.00 per pet non refundable pet fee is required.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
107 E ACAPULCO ST.
107 E Acapulco St, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
992 sqft
Very nice ground floor condo 2/2, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, unfurnished with stackable washer/dryer, pool and bbq area. Half block to the beach and walking distance to restaurants/shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
106 A Aries Dr.
106 A, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2118 sqft
Very nice townhome, excellent location. It's one block to beach access to Wanna-Wanna Restaurant Bar. Facing property it's the one on the left side.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
5200 Padre Blvd.
5200 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$1,080
864 sqft
Rent for 12 month and receive the 13th month FREE! Perfect spot to attract the million tourists that visit South Padre Island each year. All glass front to display your product.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3311 Padre Blvd.
3311 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$1,100
905 sqft
Centrally located office with plenty of windows. Anchor offices include Insurance, Mortgage, Title, Catering and two Real Estate offices.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
5800 Padre Blvd.
5800 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$3,300
3356 sqft
Restaurant frontage on Padre Blvd located at the North Plaza Shopping Center on South Padre Island. Lots of charm and character in this restaurant space. Large furnished kitchen. Two levels of dining/seating with spacious bar in between.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
107 Mars
107 West Mars Lane, South Padre Island, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
This Downstairs & upstairs unit is a cute 1/1 apartment for rent (one upstairs and one downstairs) on the corner of Laguna Blvd and Mars Ln.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
5909 Padre Blvd.
5909 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1454 sqft
Luxury corner Condo located on private marina, 3 bdr/ 2bath, two private balconies with channel view. Tastefully Furnished. Marble counter tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
115 Amberjack St.
115 East Amberjack Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Centrally located, corner unit on South Padre Island. Perfect location for a local! 1/2 block from the beach and very close to entertainment district. Tenant pays electricity. Large bedrooms and large south facing balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
109 Atol St.
109 West Atol Street, South Padre Island, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
920 sqft
Newly built condos, near entertainment district and walking distances to beach. 2/2 very spacious and nicely furnished. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tenant pays electric.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
110 Retama St.
110 West Retama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, FURNISHED, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, COMPLEX HAS SWIMMING POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
107 Harbor Dr.
107 East Harbor Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
920 sqft
RESERVE THE SUMMER PEAK - GO Coastal JUNE JULY AUGUST Lease Available - Top Level Condo..Excellent Location! Approximately 400 feet to beach access & Margaritas Beach Bar & Grill.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
410 Padre Blvd.
410 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$5,500
5071 sqft
Queen Isabella Causeway to 410 Padre Blvd Suite 104 Coastal, Captive, Traffic and Lucrative Desired Space features 5,355 sf of multiple models for the new business entrepreneur There is a diverse and One Of A KInd-OPTION of 10 UNITS space available
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
116 E Whiting St
116 East Whiting Street, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2649 sqft
This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed.
1 of 20
Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
1 Unit Available
3000 E GULF BLVD.
3000 Gulf Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
Beachfront condo with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Large balcony to view the sunset or sunrise. A 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo fully furnished. Beautifully decorated with a spacious kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Laguna Vista rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,940.
Some of the colleges located in the Laguna Vista area include Texas Southmost College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laguna Vista from include Brownsville, Harlingen, Weslaco, Mercedes, and South Padre Island.