Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3500 32nd Rear

3500 32nd St · (830) 218-5625
Location

3500 32nd St, Port Arthur, TX 77642

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3500 32nd Rear · Avail. now

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice efficiency unit in Port Arthur! - Looking to downsize? This cute and efficient property will help you do just that! This property offers a gas stove and refrigerator for all your kitchen needs, as well as window unit cooling. This is a must see!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord
references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies. SETX

(RLNE5799924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 32nd Rear have any available units?
3500 32nd Rear has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3500 32nd Rear currently offering any rent specials?
3500 32nd Rear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 32nd Rear pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 32nd Rear is pet friendly.
Does 3500 32nd Rear offer parking?
No, 3500 32nd Rear does not offer parking.
Does 3500 32nd Rear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 32nd Rear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 32nd Rear have a pool?
No, 3500 32nd Rear does not have a pool.
Does 3500 32nd Rear have accessible units?
No, 3500 32nd Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 32nd Rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 32nd Rear does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 32nd Rear have units with air conditioning?
No, 3500 32nd Rear does not have units with air conditioning.
