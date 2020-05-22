All apartments in Piney Point Village
Last updated May 22 2020

Location

24 Windermere Lane, Piney Point Village, TX 77063
Piney Point Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
This Piney Point mansion has a HUGE wow factor!! The home boasts 6/7 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 3 powder rooms, high vaulted ceilings, a brick wood burning fireplace, outstanding custom drapery, chandeliers galore, wet bar, huge jetted tub in the master bath, spacious kitchen, tile and wood flooring, and crown molding. The home is situated on an impressive 34,000 sq. ft. lot and includes a lagoon style pool w/ waterfall and back patio area. Make 24 Windermere your new home today! The landlord is interested in a 24 to 36 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Windermere Lane have any available units?
24 Windermere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piney Point Village, TX.
What amenities does 24 Windermere Lane have?
Some of 24 Windermere Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Windermere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24 Windermere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Windermere Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24 Windermere Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piney Point Village.
Does 24 Windermere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24 Windermere Lane offers parking.
Does 24 Windermere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Windermere Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Windermere Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24 Windermere Lane has a pool.
Does 24 Windermere Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 24 Windermere Lane has accessible units.
Does 24 Windermere Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Windermere Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Windermere Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Windermere Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

