24 Windermere Lane

This Piney Point mansion has a HUGE wow factor!! The home boasts 6/7 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 3 powder rooms, high vaulted ceilings, a brick wood burning fireplace, outstanding custom drapery, chandeliers galore, wet bar, huge jetted tub in the master bath, spacious kitchen, tile and wood flooring, and crown molding. The home is situated on an impressive 34,000 sq. ft. lot and includes a lagoon style pool w/ waterfall and back patio area. Make 24 Windermere your new home today! The landlord is interested in a 24 to 36 month lease term.