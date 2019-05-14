1505 Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Tarrant County. Azle ISD! Home features a large metal carport, fireplace, storage unit and concrete deck with a ramp. Master bathroom features garden tub, his and her sinks and stand up shower. Fenced and shaded lot near Eagle Mountain Lake.



For more details, please call 682-247-0307 or email info@stromberginvestmentgroup.com Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.



Application and move-in requirements (first page of app) are on our website: https://strombergpropertymanagement.com