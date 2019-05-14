All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:23 AM

1505 Mockingbird Lane

1505 Mockingbird Lane · (682) 247-0307
Location

1505 Mockingbird Lane, Pelican Bay, TX 76020
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cozy 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Tarrant County. Azle ISD! Home features a large metal carport, fireplace, storage unit and concrete deck with a ramp. Master bathroom features garden tub, his and her sinks and stand up shower. Fenced and shaded lot near Eagle Mountain Lake.

For more details, please call 682-247-0307 or email info@stromberginvestmentgroup.com Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Application and move-in requirements (first page of app) are on our website: https://strombergpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
1505 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pelican Bay, TX.
What amenities does 1505 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 1505 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Mockingbird Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 1505 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Mockingbird Lane does offer parking.
Does 1505 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 1505 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 1505 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Mockingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Mockingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Mockingbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
