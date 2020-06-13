Apartment List
TX
pecan plantation
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Pecan Plantation, TX with garage

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9703 Argyle Court
9703 Argyle Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2277 sqft
3-2-2 with vinyl wood-like flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with separate breakfast area. Covered porch off breakfast area. Golf cart garage entrance on side driveway which makes garage very long. Garage entrance is at back of house.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9010 Bellechase Road
9010 Bellechase Rd, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2558 sqft
3-2.5-2 PLUS GOLF CART GARAGE. WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE ROOM ALONG BACK OF HOME THAT CAN BE AN OFFICE, SECOND LIVING AREA, PLAYROOM, OR SUN ROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Pecan Plantation

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7209 Hackberry Court
7209 Hackberry Ct, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1750 sqft
Lovely open concept that is only 2 years old. Split bedroom with wide open living and kitchen area. You will want to have Thanksgiving here. The Kitchen is large with a lot of cabinet space, and a pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Pecan Plantation

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4421 Acton Highway
4421 Acton Hwy, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2541 sqft
Beautiful brick home on peaceful, private acreage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3911 Crescent Drive
3911 Crescent Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2051 sqft
Not many homes on Lake Granbury come available that are on the water. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a retro feel. It offers spacious rooms and a huge sunroom with fabulous views of the lake.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4302 N Chisholm Trail
4302 N Chisholm Trl, Hood County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move into. Living room and hallway wooden flooring. Second bedroom large enough to be two bedrooms. Could be three with divider in middle of room. Nice fenced in backyard. Storage bldg. outside of fenced area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9021 W FM 4
9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Pecan Plantation
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
20 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
312 Sardius Boulevard
312 Sardius Blvd, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1469 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,469 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1100 Penrod Street
1100 Penrod St, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1132 sqft
Super cute 3-2 in close proximity to everything! Shopping, schools, medical centers, town square, and the lake.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1410 Lauren Lane
1410 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1624 sqft
BACK ON MARKET. Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in small subdivision. All houses are 2-3 years old. Wood-like flooring in entry, LR, dining, kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in all bedrooms. Master bath with tub and separate shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4201 Beryl Lane
4201 Beryl Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1634 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Corner lot. Open Concept. Split bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
903 Janis St
903 Janis St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
HIDEAWAY COVE BEAUTY - You'll love this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in a nice quiet subdivision. Large open concept with generous space to move around between the living area, dining nook, and polished kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1115 Dove Hollow Rd
1115 Dove Hollow Rd, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1411 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bed home in the heart of Granbury - Property Id: 293498 Beautifully maintained property centrally located in town in a established neighborhood, near shopping, dining, schools & medical! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1627 Summer Hill Ct.
1627 Summer Hill Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1049 sqft
Coming Soon - 2/2 Located in Beautiful Granbury - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5820755)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
906 Twine Street
906 Twine St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
Great 3 Bed 2 Bath half duplex located just off Old Granbury Road. Convenient access to 377 this family home features granite counters, full size washer dryer connections, walk in closets and a two car garage. Large backyard with wood privacy fence.

1 of 20

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1409 Lauren Lane
1409 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1524 sqft
Very nice 3-2-2 in a small subdivision close to everything. Beautiful kitchen and bath areas.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 01:34am
1 Unit Available
4705 Topaz Lane
4705 Topaz Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1288 sqft
Excellent floor-plan and entire home offers ceramic tile and no carpet. Has sprinkler system covered back porch patio completely fenced backyard. Split bedrooms and family room is light and bright with a brick fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pecan Plantation, TX

Pecan Plantation apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

