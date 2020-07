Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub playground

Welcome to Park Place where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home! You’ll find every floor plan at Park Place large enough to fit your lifestyle with abundant storage, reserved covered parking and located in a lush tree lined property – come see our pear trees! And we promise that you won’t get lost in the numbers like other apartment communities.