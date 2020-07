Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super cute open floor plan with two living areas, and one and a half baths. This home features hardwood floors in dining, hall and both bedrooms. Kitchen and full bath has been freshly painted. Step down into the cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. Updated HVAC. Floor plan is very versatile and the home is move in ready! Appliances included. Call about pets. No smokers.