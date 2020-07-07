3913 Spring Arbor Ct

Amenities

Move-in-ready Beautiful 4/2.5 Home Located in Pearland - Your new home awaits you in the desired subdivision of Springfield Pearland, with great schools, and a family friendly neighborhood. This is the perfect property to enjoy life while leasing. The home features laminate wood flooring in the entrance and living room, a spacious kitchen, and a comfy sun-room. The kitchen comes with updated appliances that will make you want to entertain guests everyday. This inviting home is priced to go so it won't be on the market for too long.



