3708 Pin Oak Drive E
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:32 AM

3708 Pin Oak Drive E

3708 E Pin Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3708 E Pin Oak Dr, Pearland, TX 77581
Oakbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool table
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool table
Beautiful 2 story home in Pearland, Pearland ISD. Full furnished home, with Master bedroom downstairs. Separate dining and formal living room. Laminate wood flooring, all down with open space living room to kitchen/ breakfast area. Living room has fireplace, and Lots of natural sunlight to covered back porch/ backyard. Master bedroom on first floor has huge custom walk-in tiled shower, with open window to large garden tub. Great amenity to Master bath. 3 bedroom upstairs, with open game room. Pool table and all furniture included. Great for families needing temporary living/ Corporate living needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Pin Oak Drive E have any available units?
3708 Pin Oak Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Pin Oak Drive E have?
Some of 3708 Pin Oak Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Pin Oak Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Pin Oak Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Pin Oak Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Pin Oak Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 3708 Pin Oak Drive E offer parking?
No, 3708 Pin Oak Drive E does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Pin Oak Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Pin Oak Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Pin Oak Drive E have a pool?
No, 3708 Pin Oak Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Pin Oak Drive E have accessible units?
No, 3708 Pin Oak Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Pin Oak Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Pin Oak Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.

