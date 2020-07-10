3708 Pin Oak Drive E

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool table fireplace game room bathtub

Beautiful 2 story home in Pearland, Pearland ISD. Full furnished home, with Master bedroom downstairs. Separate dining and formal living room. Laminate wood flooring, all down with open space living room to kitchen/ breakfast area. Living room has fireplace, and Lots of natural sunlight to covered back porch/ backyard. Master bedroom on first floor has huge custom walk-in tiled shower, with open window to large garden tub. Great amenity to Master bath. 3 bedroom upstairs, with open game room. Pool table and all furniture included. Great for families needing temporary living/ Corporate living needs.