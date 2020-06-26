All apartments in Pearland
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:27 PM

3213 Stratford Street

3213 Stratford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Stratford Street, Pearland, TX 77581
Sherwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A must see! Home is in a great school district and has many upgrades including - granite countertops, laminate flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, updated bathrooms, and so much more. Call for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Stratford Street have any available units?
3213 Stratford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Stratford Street have?
Some of 3213 Stratford Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Stratford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Stratford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Stratford Street pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Stratford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 3213 Stratford Street offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Stratford Street offers parking.
Does 3213 Stratford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Stratford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Stratford Street have a pool?
No, 3213 Stratford Street does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Stratford Street have accessible units?
No, 3213 Stratford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Stratford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Stratford Street has units with dishwashers.

