2814 Baywater Creek Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Beautiful Ryland Home, Frisco D floorplan, 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths, hardwood floor throughout entire 1st floor, island in kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Formal Dining Room off Foyer. Fireplace in Family Rm, Large master Suite, Master Bath has double sinks, separate tub and walk in shower. Large Game Rm Upstairs, Covered patio. Large Fenced yard opening to retention pond. Lots of windows allow natural light throughout the home. Great community with ponds, trails and park. Wonderful location close to major highways for easy commute. Lots of Dining and Entertainment nearby. Seller open to selling with furnishings