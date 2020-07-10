All apartments in Pearland
Find more places like 2706 Golden Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
2706 Golden Creek Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

2706 Golden Creek Lane

2706 Golden Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pearland
See all
Shadow Creek Ranch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2706 Golden Creek Lane, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
READY TO MOVE IN - This home 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath has lots of upgrades, tiles in family Room, Granite and oversize Cabinets with glass inserts in the Kitchen. Two master bedrooms (one Down and one Up), 2 full Baths upstairs. Upgraded wooden flooring upstairs Master and Secondary. Pre-Wired for surround sound! Brick Fence. EZ Access to 288, Beltway 8 and Med Center. DOUBLE-PANED WINDOWS, DUAL-ZONED AC, Attic Storage w/walk-space AND EXTRA INSULATION! Schools, Pools, Tennis, Swimming, Shopping & Dining ALL NEARBY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Golden Creek Lane have any available units?
2706 Golden Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Golden Creek Lane have?
Some of 2706 Golden Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Golden Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Golden Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Golden Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Golden Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 2706 Golden Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Golden Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 2706 Golden Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Golden Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Golden Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2706 Golden Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 2706 Golden Creek Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 2706 Golden Creek Lane has accessible units.
Does 2706 Golden Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Golden Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr
Pearland, TX 77584
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd
Pearland, TX 77584
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St
Pearland, TX 77581
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77584
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr
Pearland, TX 77584

Similar Pages

Pearland 1 BedroomsPearland 2 Bedrooms
Pearland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearland Apartments with Parking
Pearland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Shadow Creek Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine