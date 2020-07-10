2706 Golden Creek Lane

Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN - This home 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath has lots of upgrades, tiles in family Room, Granite and oversize Cabinets with glass inserts in the Kitchen. Two master bedrooms (one Down and one Up), 2 full Baths upstairs. Upgraded wooden flooring upstairs Master and Secondary. Pre-Wired for surround sound! Brick Fence. EZ Access to 288, Beltway 8 and Med Center. DOUBLE-PANED WINDOWS, DUAL-ZONED AC, Attic Storage w/walk-space AND EXTRA INSULATION! Schools, Pools, Tennis, Swimming, Shopping & Dining ALL NEARBY.