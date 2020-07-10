All apartments in Pearland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2221 North Austin Avenue

2221 North Austin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2221 North Austin Avenue, Pearland, TX 77581

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great curb appeal in good location, this awesome 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Pearland has lot to offer. A spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Open floor plan, spacious Living room, master suite downstairs, 1 bedroom upstairs. Beautifully landscaped backyard,great space to entertain guests. Don't miss out, it won't last long.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 North Austin Avenue have any available units?
2221 North Austin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
Is 2221 North Austin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2221 North Austin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 North Austin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 North Austin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2221 North Austin Avenue offer parking?
No, 2221 North Austin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2221 North Austin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 North Austin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 North Austin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2221 North Austin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2221 North Austin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2221 North Austin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 North Austin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 North Austin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 North Austin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 North Austin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

