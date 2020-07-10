2213 Washington St

Amenities

Pearland ISD. Adorable newly remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home. Totally renovated. New laminate wood floors, and new carpets in bedrooms. New paint with crown molding. New updated kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless steel appliances, with double door fridge, and microwave. Master bathroom has large stand up shower. Enclosed Screened in, back porch, opens to huge backyard. All appliances included- washer/ dryer. BONUS: Home is fully pre-wired for a surround sound system. The home has totally new plumbing and piping/ No more rust stains, or waiting for hot water. A MUST SEE! WONT LAST LONG! *Bonus amenity* $10/month includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.