Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
2213 Washington St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:32 AM

2213 Washington St

2213 Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Washington Ave, Pearland, TX 77581

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Pearland ISD. Adorable newly remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home. Totally renovated. New laminate wood floors, and new carpets in bedrooms. New paint with crown molding. New updated kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless steel appliances, with double door fridge, and microwave. Master bathroom has large stand up shower. Enclosed Screened in, back porch, opens to huge backyard. All appliances included- washer/ dryer. BONUS: Home is fully pre-wired for a surround sound system. The home has totally new plumbing and piping/ No more rust stains, or waiting for hot water. A MUST SEE! WONT LAST LONG! *Bonus amenity* $10/month includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Washington St have any available units?
2213 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Washington St have?
Some of 2213 Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Washington St offer parking?
No, 2213 Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Washington St have a pool?
No, 2213 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 2213 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.

