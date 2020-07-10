1302 Chelsea Lane

Amenities

PEARLAND ISD..Adorable, updated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. This home features an open concept living room with a fireplace, upon entry. There is a Separate dining area, off the kitchen, and back door. The kitchen is awesome for entertaining, open to living and dining space. Master bedroom is located on first floor downstairs. Master bath has combo tub/ shower. The other 2 bedrooms are located upstairs with second bathroom. Backyard is right off kitchen and dining, also great for entertaining guests. This home will not last long. Great price! Great Location! Pearland ISD