Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
1302 Chelsea Lane
Last updated August 26 2019 at 4:30 AM

1302 Chelsea Lane

1302 Chelsea Lane · No Longer Available
Pearland
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1302 Chelsea Lane, Pearland, TX 77581
River Walk

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
PEARLAND ISD..Adorable, updated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. This home features an open concept living room with a fireplace, upon entry. There is a Separate dining area, off the kitchen, and back door. The kitchen is awesome for entertaining, open to living and dining space. Master bedroom is located on first floor downstairs. Master bath has combo tub/ shower. The other 2 bedrooms are located upstairs with second bathroom. Backyard is right off kitchen and dining, also great for entertaining guests. This home will not last long. Great price! Great Location! Pearland ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Chelsea Lane have any available units?
1302 Chelsea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Chelsea Lane have?
Some of 1302 Chelsea Lane's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Chelsea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Chelsea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Chelsea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Chelsea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 1302 Chelsea Lane offer parking?
No, 1302 Chelsea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Chelsea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Chelsea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Chelsea Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1302 Chelsea Lane has a pool.
Does 1302 Chelsea Lane have accessible units?
No, 1302 Chelsea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Chelsea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Chelsea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

