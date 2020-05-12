10676 CR 127 (Brady Lane)

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex in Flint! - This three bedroom, two bathroom, two-car garage duplex is located off Old Jacksonville Hwy., south of Toll 49, off of FM 2813. This is a brick home that features carpet and tile flooring throughout. This home offers a spacious living room and a light-filled dining room. The open kitchen features a breakfast bar and comes equipped with an electric oven/range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. This charming home also offers the convenience of a laundry room, central heat and air and a privacy fenced backyard. Don't miss this one!



The school district is: Tyler ISD



The schools are: Jack Elementary, Hubbard Middle, Robert E. Lee HS



There is approximately 1,460 square feet of living space.



No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.



To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where youll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. Using Rently will allow you to tour the property 7 days a week at your convenience!



If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to submitting your application(s). Once approved, a minimum of $300.00 pet deposit, per pet, will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage incurred.



If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and share the completed profile with CPM. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.



Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.



