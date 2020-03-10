All apartments in Palmer
Find more places like 611 Stephanie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmer, TX
/
611 Stephanie Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 3:52 AM

611 Stephanie Drive

611 Stephanie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

611 Stephanie Drive, Palmer, TX 75152

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom built in 2017 Mobile home. This split floor plan gives everyone there own space. Plenty of yard to enjoy outside. This property has endless possibilities. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify school and measurements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Stephanie Drive have any available units?
611 Stephanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmer, TX.
Is 611 Stephanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
611 Stephanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Stephanie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 611 Stephanie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmer.
Does 611 Stephanie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 611 Stephanie Drive offers parking.
Does 611 Stephanie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Stephanie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Stephanie Drive have a pool?
No, 611 Stephanie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 611 Stephanie Drive have accessible units?
No, 611 Stephanie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Stephanie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Stephanie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Stephanie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Stephanie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXEnnis, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TXMidlothian, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TX
Duncanville, TXCorsicana, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXTerrell, TXRowlett, TXRockwall, TXFarmers Branch, TXSachse, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District