Ready to move in! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom built in 2017 Mobile home. This split floor plan gives everyone there own space. Plenty of yard to enjoy outside. This property has endless possibilities. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify school and measurements
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 Stephanie Drive have any available units?
611 Stephanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmer, TX.
Is 611 Stephanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
611 Stephanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.