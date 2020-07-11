Apartment List
27 Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
High Plains
3727 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1034 sqft
If you’re moving to the area or just across town, High Plains Apartment Homes is worth exploring.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Fairgreen Apartments
4675 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s spacious and affordable, you’ll love Fairgreen Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
4 Units Available
Alturas Penbrook
3965 Penbrook St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
552 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
83 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$608
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$814
944 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting self-guided tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a self-guided tour.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
45 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
15 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$949
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Alturas Eleventh
2828 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
552 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Golden Crest
3939 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s thoughtfully designed and comes with all the community and interior amenities you desire, you’ll love Golden Crest Apartment Homes.
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Oxford Heights
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
38 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
51 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
20 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
905 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
17 Units Available
Scotsdale
Cornerstone Village
3101 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone Village in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
18 Units Available
Fairmont Park
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
935 sqft
ReNew Fairmont Park is located in West Midland, near the popular Bowlero Midland and next to C.J. Kelly Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
$
23 Units Available
ReNew Scotsdale
2613 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
Studio
$695
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
936 sqft
Pet-friendly community located minutes from Midland Park Mall and conveniently close to Highway 191 and 250. Comfortable 1-3 bedroom, smoke-free apartments feature spacious closets. Community amenities include a pool and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
5 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ReNew Sinclair is located in West Midland, TX, only moments away from Midland Memorial Hospital West and Tradewinds Corridor.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
2 Units Available
Beckland Terrace
Alturas Andrews
4201 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
483 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
City Guide for Odessa, TX

Welcome to Odessa, Texas. Known for clear skies and an amazing sunset, Odessa is home to a vibrant arts culture, and well-kept city parks.

Odessa is a dynamic city with a different kind of adventure around each corner (and a perfect four season climate). Whether you want to visit the theatre (a replica of the Shakespearean Globe theatre exists here), waste the day away in one of the city’s Open Spaces or admire the odd yet creative aspects of the city (Stonehenge replica, second largest meteor crater in history), Odessa is the place to be. We reckon you’ll love living here, so let’s get you situated in an apartment of your own! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Odessa, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Odessa apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Odessa apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

