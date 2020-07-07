18244 Lakeside Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome home. This FULLY FURNISHED beauty sits in the lovely Bal Harbour Cove lakeside community. With convenient access to I-45 and Hwy 146, you'll find this fully furnished townhouse, which includes appliances and housewares, is truly a gem. Enjoy a short walk to Clear Lake, game of tennis, dip in the pool or watch the sun setting on the marina. Who says a temporary residence should look like one? Tastefully decorated and fully updated, just bring your toothbrush!Corner lot with water views. Family room with soaring 2 story ceilings, cozy den, sunroom with floor to ceiling windows, bright kitchen, and wet bar with wine fridge. Loads of natural light throughout with 2 large bedrooms up each with private bathroom suite. Boat slip included. Ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy, this will certainly not last long. Call today!