18244 Lakeside Lane

Amenities
Welcome home. This FULLY FURNISHED beauty sits in the lovely Bal Harbour Cove lakeside community. With convenient access to I-45 and Hwy 146, you'll find this fully furnished townhouse, which includes appliances and housewares, is truly a gem. Enjoy a short walk to Clear Lake, game of tennis, dip in the pool or watch the sun setting on the marina. Who says a temporary residence should look like one? Tastefully decorated and fully updated, just bring your toothbrush!Corner lot with water views. Family room with soaring 2 story ceilings, cozy den, sunroom with floor to ceiling windows, bright kitchen, and wet bar with wine fridge. Loads of natural light throughout with 2 large bedrooms up each with private bathroom suite. Boat slip included. Ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy, this will certainly not last long. Call today!