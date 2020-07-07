All apartments in Nassau Bay
18244 Lakeside Lane

Location

18244 Lakeside Lane, Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Nassau Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home. This FULLY FURNISHED beauty sits in the lovely Bal Harbour Cove lakeside community. With convenient access to I-45 and Hwy 146, you'll find this fully furnished townhouse, which includes appliances and housewares, is truly a gem. Enjoy a short walk to Clear Lake, game of tennis, dip in the pool or watch the sun setting on the marina. Who says a temporary residence should look like one? Tastefully decorated and fully updated, just bring your toothbrush!Corner lot with water views. Family room with soaring 2 story ceilings, cozy den, sunroom with floor to ceiling windows, bright kitchen, and wet bar with wine fridge. Loads of natural light throughout with 2 large bedrooms up each with private bathroom suite. Boat slip included. Ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy, this will certainly not last long. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18244 Lakeside Lane have any available units?
18244 Lakeside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau Bay, TX.
What amenities does 18244 Lakeside Lane have?
Some of 18244 Lakeside Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18244 Lakeside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18244 Lakeside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18244 Lakeside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18244 Lakeside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau Bay.
Does 18244 Lakeside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18244 Lakeside Lane offers parking.
Does 18244 Lakeside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18244 Lakeside Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18244 Lakeside Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18244 Lakeside Lane has a pool.
Does 18244 Lakeside Lane have accessible units?
No, 18244 Lakeside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18244 Lakeside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18244 Lakeside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18244 Lakeside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18244 Lakeside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

