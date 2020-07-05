All apartments in Nassau Bay
18207 Vinland Drive

18207 Vinland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18207 Vinland Drive, Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Nassau Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unique & Charming freshly remodeled spacious Townhome with Large Master Suite, Huge Walk-In Closet and Modern Master Bathroom as well as two large bedrooms and bath upstairs.Townhome also comes with Custom Wet Bar, Reverse Osmosis Kitchen Water Filtration System, 2 Car Garage, Outdoor Private Patio off the Master and Dining area. Home includes a private community pool, It's a Must See! Located a block away from NASA, close to Bay-Brook Mall, many parks, restaurants, and only 20 min drive to downtown Houston. Come make this house your new home for New Year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18207 Vinland Drive have any available units?
18207 Vinland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau Bay, TX.
What amenities does 18207 Vinland Drive have?
Some of 18207 Vinland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18207 Vinland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18207 Vinland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18207 Vinland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18207 Vinland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau Bay.
Does 18207 Vinland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18207 Vinland Drive offers parking.
Does 18207 Vinland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18207 Vinland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18207 Vinland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18207 Vinland Drive has a pool.
Does 18207 Vinland Drive have accessible units?
No, 18207 Vinland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18207 Vinland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18207 Vinland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18207 Vinland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18207 Vinland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

