18207 Vinland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Unique & Charming freshly remodeled spacious Townhome with Large Master Suite, Huge Walk-In Closet and Modern Master Bathroom as well as two large bedrooms and bath upstairs.Townhome also comes with Custom Wet Bar, Reverse Osmosis Kitchen Water Filtration System, 2 Car Garage, Outdoor Private Patio off the Master and Dining area. Home includes a private community pool, It's a Must See! Located a block away from NASA, close to Bay-Brook Mall, many parks, restaurants, and only 20 min drive to downtown Houston. Come make this house your new home for New Year!