Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplexes Conveniently Located With-in Walking Distance of SFA.

Enjoy a peaceful and quiet setting with covered parking and private laundry. The homes also include a back patio, and all of your kitchen appliances.

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplexes Conveniently Located With-in Walking Distance of SFA.

Enjoy a peaceful and quiet setting with covered parking and private laundry. The homes also include a back patio, and all of your kitchen appliances.