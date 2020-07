Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Well maintained, lovely 3/2/2 one story home. CLOSE TO HWY 6, WESTPARK TOLLWAY, WESTHEIMER. HOME HAS MARBLE ENTRY, 3 BRDMS, 2 FULL BATHS WITH UPGRADED MASTER SHOWER. SPACIOUS LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN HAS NEW TILE BACKSPLASH, INDOOR JENN AIR GRILL AND GAS APPLIANCES, LARGE COVERED/SCREENED PATIO WITH PLENTY OF YARD LEFT TO PLAY IN. SIDE YARD HAS SMALL PATIO THAT LEADS TO LIVING AREA.