7106 Winkleman Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7106 Winkleman Road

7106 Winkleman Road · No Longer Available
Location

7106 Winkleman Road, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend North

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
NO upfront security deposit if approved, NO upfront pet deposit.. and $10 fresh air bonus amenity gets air filters delivered to your door. This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home has just been renovated. The home opens up to a spacious family room with recess lighting and a brink stone fireplace. The home is equip with brand new appliances, new countertops, dual sinks in master bathroom. Freshly painted walls throughout the entire home, brand new carpet in the bedrooms and abundant closet space. Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking. Don't Miss This One!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7106 Winkleman Road have any available units?
7106 Winkleman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 7106 Winkleman Road have?
Some of 7106 Winkleman Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7106 Winkleman Road currently offering any rent specials?
7106 Winkleman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7106 Winkleman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7106 Winkleman Road is pet friendly.
Does 7106 Winkleman Road offer parking?
No, 7106 Winkleman Road does not offer parking.
Does 7106 Winkleman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7106 Winkleman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7106 Winkleman Road have a pool?
No, 7106 Winkleman Road does not have a pool.
Does 7106 Winkleman Road have accessible units?
No, 7106 Winkleman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7106 Winkleman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7106 Winkleman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7106 Winkleman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7106 Winkleman Road does not have units with air conditioning.

