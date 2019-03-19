7106 Winkleman Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

NO upfront security deposit if approved, NO upfront pet deposit.. and $10 fresh air bonus amenity gets air filters delivered to your door. This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home has just been renovated. The home opens up to a spacious family room with recess lighting and a brink stone fireplace. The home is equip with brand new appliances, new countertops, dual sinks in master bathroom. Freshly painted walls throughout the entire home, brand new carpet in the bedrooms and abundant closet space. Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking. Don't Miss This One!!