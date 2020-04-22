15307 Barbarossa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous, bright, and clean describe this open plan 3/2/2 located a short walk away from community pool! The open ''great room'' is a HUGE 29x14 with easy to maintain tile, soaring ceilings, and big windows and sliding patio door overlooking the huge backyard! 3 good size bedrooms are appointed with ceiling fans, laminate flooring, good size closets, and big windows! Spacious kitchen w/ tons of counter space and cabinets! New laminate countertop! All windows recently outfitted with new 2" faux wood blinds! Big backyard with fruit bearing trees!