All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 15307 Barbarossa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
15307 Barbarossa Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:28 PM

15307 Barbarossa Drive

15307 Barbarossa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15307 Barbarossa Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous, bright, and clean describe this open plan 3/2/2 located a short walk away from community pool! The open ''great room'' is a HUGE 29x14 with easy to maintain tile, soaring ceilings, and big windows and sliding patio door overlooking the huge backyard! 3 good size bedrooms are appointed with ceiling fans, laminate flooring, good size closets, and big windows! Spacious kitchen w/ tons of counter space and cabinets! New laminate countertop! All windows recently outfitted with new 2" faux wood blinds! Big backyard with fruit bearing trees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15307 Barbarossa Drive have any available units?
15307 Barbarossa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 15307 Barbarossa Drive have?
Some of 15307 Barbarossa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15307 Barbarossa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15307 Barbarossa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15307 Barbarossa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15307 Barbarossa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 15307 Barbarossa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15307 Barbarossa Drive offers parking.
Does 15307 Barbarossa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15307 Barbarossa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15307 Barbarossa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15307 Barbarossa Drive has a pool.
Does 15307 Barbarossa Drive have accessible units?
No, 15307 Barbarossa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15307 Barbarossa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15307 Barbarossa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15307 Barbarossa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15307 Barbarossa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXRichmond, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TX
Brookshire, TXManvel, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXWharton, TXDeer Park, TXAngleton, TXHempstead, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine