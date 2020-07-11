Apartment List
/
TX
/
midland
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:50 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Midland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Trinity Estates
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Oxford Heights
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
61 Units Available
Whitman
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$622
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated community near area parks and Loop 250. Close to Midland Park Mall. On-site pool, sundeck and park-like space. Spacious interiors with designer-inspired features. Luxurious decor.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
38 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
51 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
20 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
905 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
17 Units Available
Scotsdale
Cornerstone Village
3101 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone Village in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
18 Units Available
Fairmont Park
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
935 sqft
ReNew Fairmont Park is located in West Midland, near the popular Bowlero Midland and next to C.J. Kelly Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
86 Units Available
Bent Tree
The Park at Caldera
3100 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
Studio
$696
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$663
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$871
944 sqft
Beautiful community near UTPB, Midland Plaza and Midland College. Designer interiors with walk-in closets, updated kitchens and vaulted ceilings. On-site pool, business center and community grill area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
The Palms at Briarwood
4805 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1327 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, with resort-style amenities, a professional onsite management team and an ideal location, you’ll love The Palms at Briarwood Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
5 Units Available
Avanti Apartment Homes
2301 Cotton Flat Rd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s private and quiet yet near the amenities of modern life? Look no further than Avanti Townhomes. Our community offers comfortable, beautifully designed homes in a community full of amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Adams
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$707
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
91 Units Available
Corporate Plaza
Sundance Creek
3700 N Edwards St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1154 sqft
Great Northside location close to golf courses and country clubs. Community has a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabana and wireless internet. Units have granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Providence Park
ReNew Hyde Park
3329 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
ReNew Hyde Park is located in west Midland, TX close to Loop 250 and Andrews Highway. The community offers a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans that feature ceiling fans, French doors, spacious walk-in closets, and private patios.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
44 Units Available
North Park
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1576 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Midland Airpark. Designer cabinets and granite countertops. In-unit fireplace. Community has shuffleboard, coffee bar, and pool. Garage parking on site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
ReNew Highland Park
2601 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with walk-in closets and central air. Enjoy use of the swimming pool and basketball court during free time. Close to the green space at Windlands Park. Near Midland Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
11 Units Available
Saddle Club South
Advenir at the Meadows
5101 North A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1183 sqft
Just north of West Loop 250 N, these one-, two, and three-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, dishwashers, recent renovations, W/D hookups, and patios and balconies. Some units also offer renovated kitchens and plush carpet.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
$
23 Units Available
ReNew Scotsdale
2613 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
Studio
$695
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
936 sqft
Pet-friendly community located minutes from Midland Park Mall and conveniently close to Highway 191 and 250. Comfortable 1-3 bedroom, smoke-free apartments feature spacious closets. Community amenities include a pool and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
11 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1060 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
12 Units Available
Mayfield Place
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1150 sqft
Large, modern units in gated community. Faux wood flooring and air conditioning in all apartments. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Tenants have access to bike storage, on-site coffee bar, and pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Crestgate
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
5 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ReNew Sinclair is located in West Midland, TX, only moments away from Midland Memorial Hospital West and Tradewinds Corridor.
City Guide for Midland, TX

Greetings, and welcome to the virtual hub for Midland, Texas apartment hunting escapes! Situated midway between Dallas/Fort Worth and El Paso. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because your Lone Star dream lodgings are just a few clicks away…

Having trouble with Craigslist Midland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Midland, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Midland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Midland apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Midland 1 BedroomsMidland 2 BedroomsMidland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMidland 3 BedroomsMidland Accessible ApartmentsMidland Apartments with Balcony
Midland Apartments with GarageMidland Apartments with GymMidland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMidland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMidland Apartments with Parking
Midland Apartments with PoolMidland Apartments with Washer-DryerMidland Dog Friendly ApartmentsMidland Furnished ApartmentsMidland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Odessa, TXBig Spring, TX
Andrews, TXSeminole, TX
Monahans, TXWest Odessa, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

NorthgateFairmont Park
CrestgatePolo Park
Original Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Midland College
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin