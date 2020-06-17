All apartments in Manvel
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:07 AM

2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln

2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
I am NOT renting the entire house! I am looking for people to rent 3 of my 4 bedrooms in my newly constructed single family home located in the unique Pomona community while I live in the 4th bedroom. The community is just 2 miles from Pearland Town Center, 15 miles from the Texas Medical Center, and 20 miles from Downtown Houston. The community contains 2 pools, a fitness center, hiking/biking trails, a fishing area, parks, and plenty of community events. Two rooms are furnished with a queen bed and dresser (Rent = $800 each). One room is unfurnished (Rent = $650). All rooms have a walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln have any available units?
2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln have?
Some of 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln has a pool.
Does 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln has units with air conditioning.

