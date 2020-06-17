2211 Blackhawk Ridge Ln

Amenities

I am NOT renting the entire house! I am looking for people to rent 3 of my 4 bedrooms in my newly constructed single family home located in the unique Pomona community while I live in the 4th bedroom. The community is just 2 miles from Pearland Town Center, 15 miles from the Texas Medical Center, and 20 miles from Downtown Houston. The community contains 2 pools, a fitness center, hiking/biking trails, a fishing area, parks, and plenty of community events. Two rooms are furnished with a queen bed and dresser (Rent = $800 each). One room is unfurnished (Rent = $650). All rooms have a walk-in closet.