22 Leisure Shore Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

This home is set apart from the rest with it's RING SECURITY DOORBELL, GARAGE DOOR OPENER and CEILING FANS. You will have personalized care as you are dealing with a local owner and not a management company. This home has a large, fully fenced back yard, a full sprinkler system and the rent INCLUDES LAWN MOWING. Step into this lovely, 4 BR, 2.5 Bath home and feel like you belong there! The master suite is down stairs for privacy. The other 3 bedrooms are upstairs, one with a walk in closet and another with 2 closets. With 3 linen closets and under-stair storage you will have plenty of room for all your belongings. This beauty features an open kitchen with lots of cabinets, NEW appliances, and recently installed SUBWAY TILE backsplash. The floors are all wood like planks with no carpet for ease of maintenance and the windows all have 2" blinds. It's also wired for an alarm. You just have to activate. ASK FOR DETAILS ABOUT AN APPLIANCE PACKAGE. This home is just waiting for you!