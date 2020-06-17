All apartments in Manvel
Manvel, TX
22 Leisure Shore Court
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:07 PM

22 Leisure Shore Court

22 Leisure Shore Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 Leisure Shore Court, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is set apart from the rest with it's RING SECURITY DOORBELL, GARAGE DOOR OPENER and CEILING FANS. You will have personalized care as you are dealing with a local owner and not a management company. This home has a large, fully fenced back yard, a full sprinkler system and the rent INCLUDES LAWN MOWING. Step into this lovely, 4 BR, 2.5 Bath home and feel like you belong there! The master suite is down stairs for privacy. The other 3 bedrooms are upstairs, one with a walk in closet and another with 2 closets. With 3 linen closets and under-stair storage you will have plenty of room for all your belongings. This beauty features an open kitchen with lots of cabinets, NEW appliances, and recently installed SUBWAY TILE backsplash. The floors are all wood like planks with no carpet for ease of maintenance and the windows all have 2" blinds. It's also wired for an alarm. You just have to activate. ASK FOR DETAILS ABOUT AN APPLIANCE PACKAGE. This home is just waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Leisure Shore Court have any available units?
22 Leisure Shore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 22 Leisure Shore Court have?
Some of 22 Leisure Shore Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Leisure Shore Court currently offering any rent specials?
22 Leisure Shore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Leisure Shore Court pet-friendly?
No, 22 Leisure Shore Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 22 Leisure Shore Court offer parking?
Yes, 22 Leisure Shore Court offers parking.
Does 22 Leisure Shore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Leisure Shore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Leisure Shore Court have a pool?
No, 22 Leisure Shore Court does not have a pool.
Does 22 Leisure Shore Court have accessible units?
No, 22 Leisure Shore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Leisure Shore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Leisure Shore Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Leisure Shore Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Leisure Shore Court does not have units with air conditioning.

