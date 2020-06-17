215 Rodeo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 story 3bed/2bath well maintained home nestled in the community of Rodeo Palms. This home offers an open floor plan featuring island kitchen, large living room, formal dining area, master bath with double sinks/separate shower and garden tub, large walk-in closet, BRANDNEW FLOOR in living room and all bedrooms, tile in kitchen and wet areas, spacious backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Excellent location - minutes from Pearland Town Center, easy access to 288 and Houston Medical Center. Zoned to good schools!