Manvel, TX
215 Rodeo Drive
215 Rodeo Drive

215 Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

215 Rodeo Drive, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 story 3bed/2bath well maintained home nestled in the community of Rodeo Palms. This home offers an open floor plan featuring island kitchen, large living room, formal dining area, master bath with double sinks/separate shower and garden tub, large walk-in closet, BRANDNEW FLOOR in living room and all bedrooms, tile in kitchen and wet areas, spacious backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Excellent location - minutes from Pearland Town Center, easy access to 288 and Houston Medical Center. Zoned to good schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Rodeo Drive have any available units?
215 Rodeo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 215 Rodeo Drive have?
Some of 215 Rodeo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Rodeo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Rodeo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Rodeo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 215 Rodeo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 215 Rodeo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 215 Rodeo Drive offers parking.
Does 215 Rodeo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Rodeo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Rodeo Drive have a pool?
No, 215 Rodeo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 Rodeo Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Rodeo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Rodeo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Rodeo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Rodeo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Rodeo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

