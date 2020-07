Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This adorable home is located in Rodeo Palms! Enter through the front door into your new home with a cozy gas fireplace and a split floor plan. The split floor plan offers a great deal of privacy and upgraded master bath with a whirlpool tub and separate stand up shower. Also, enjoy a spacious backyard to BBQ on a warm summer day while the kids play and the dogs runs around. This one will not last long so call us to schedule a showing today.