furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM
9 Furnished Apartments for rent in Manor, TX
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
31 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
19 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
13930 Belzer Dr
13930 Belzer Drive, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
1370 sqft
Looking for a roommate to fill an open bedroom in my house: This is a private bedroom with shared living area/common area which is furnished. The Bedroom comes unfurnished. Prime location, ideal for professional, very quiet environment.
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$914
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
972 sqft
Located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Manor Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers, central heat and air, volleyball courts, a fitness center, swimming pool, and spa.
Last updated June 30 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
Scofield Farms
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1365 sqft
Our office is currently closed for touring, but we are still able to provide virtual tours and property information. Call Now for Details! The luxury apartment home of your dreams is at Ten Oaks.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2011 Pipers Field Dr B
2011 Pipers Field Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Fully Furnished Duplex (Side B) in North Austin - Property Id: 313846 Fully furnished duplex in quiet north Austin neighborhood. All utilities included. Kitchen is fully equipped and supplies provided to get you started.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2001 Pipers Field Dr A
2001 Pipers Field Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1250 sqft
Unit A Available 09/28/20 Fully Furnished Duplex (Side A) in North Austin - Property Id: 313878 Fully furnished duplex in quiet north Austin neighborhood. All utilities included. Kitchen is fully equipped and supplies provided to get you started.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Johns
935 La Posada Drive - 1, Unit 132
935 La Posada Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,395
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED! IDEAL LOCATION! COMPLETELY REMODELED AND CONTEMPORARY UNIT! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT! GORGEOUS QUARTZ KITCHEN! BEAUTIFUL FLOORS! WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER INCLUDED! BALCONY OVERLOOKING SERENE GREEN
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Mueller
4318 Tilley St
4318 Tilley Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
595 sqft
Mueller Austin Apartment - Property Id: 305458 **BRAND NEW GARAGE APARTMENT** *High ceilings throughout *Stainless appliances *Brand new washer/dryer *No carpet - hardwood/tile throughout *Smart TV *Furnished with pull-out couch, coffee table, end
