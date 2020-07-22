Apartment List
TX
magnolia
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Magnolia, TX with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Magnolia means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
27 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1309 sqft
Located between Maria's Way and Dobbin Huffsmith Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, a modern kitchen with appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, a playground and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
$
37 Units Available
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd, Magnolia, TX
Studio
$947
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$976
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1191 sqft
You'll never want to leave this stunningly designed and upscale community! Recently renovated with premier amenities in a cozy, wooded setting. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, Starbucks coffee, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
25 Units Available
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1309 sqft
All units have washer and dryer hook-ups, private patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, dog park, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
7 Units Available
Grand Oaks Homes
30410 Valley Oaks Dr, Magnolia, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1313 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,305
1713 sqft
Our vibrant yet slow-paced community offers modern rental homes with all the contemporary amenities that you've come to expect from a maintenance-free, community living experience.
Results within 5 miles of Magnolia

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
28902 Ashbrook Lane
28902 Ashbrook Lane, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2063 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
32911 Tall Oaks Way
32911 Tall Oaks Way, Montgomery County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,999
4493 sqft
Come take a look at this luxurious property with 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom located in the Thousand Oaks Subdivision. Sits on a little over a 1 acre lot with gated access.
Results within 10 miles of Magnolia
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
22 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
9 Units Available
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes at Marymont Apartments Tomball, Texas. Choose the perks of small-town living while indulging in plenty of open green space.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
19 Units Available
Oak Bend Place
915 Baker Dr, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Oak Bend Place in Tomball, TX is home to the area's most unique apartment homes. We offer newly renovated apartment which feature vinyl plank flooring, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans, and sleek black energy efficient appliances.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
9819 Crestwater Circle
9819 Crestwater Circle, Montgomery County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4556 sqft
2 story. Huge back yard with pool/spa. Beautiful back patio perfect for entertaining with plenty of room for seating and grilling. No rear neighbors in sight. High ceilings throughout. Private office with plantation shutters and built-in work space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Magnolia, TX

Finding apartments with a pool in Magnolia means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Magnolia could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

