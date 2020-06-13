Apartment List
/
TX
/
magnolia
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Magnolia, TX

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
11 Units Available
Grand Oaks Homes
30410 Valley Oaks Dr, Magnolia, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1349 sqft
Our vibrant yet slow-paced community offers modern rental homes with all the contemporary amenities that you've come to expect from a maintenance-free, community living experience.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
24 Units Available
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1309 sqft
All units have washer and dryer hook-ups, private patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, dog park, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
42 Units Available
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd, Magnolia, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1558 sqft
You'll never want to leave this stunningly designed and upscale community! Recently renovated with premier amenities in a cozy, wooded setting. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, Starbucks coffee, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Sterling Ridge
35 Units Available
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1309 sqft
Located between Maria's Way and Dobbin Huffsmith Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, a modern kitchen with appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, a playground and a coffee bar.
Results within 5 miles of Magnolia

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
27092 Leonardo Drive
27092 Leonardo Dr, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
This fresh newly built home in Williams Trace Subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12612 Henry Clay Drive
12612 Henry Court, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
Brand New, Never Lived In, All Appliances Included!!!! - This is a two-story, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with a first floor master bedroom. You'll enjoy the spacious kitchen with walk in pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
32911 Tall Oaks Way
32911 Tall Oaks Way, Montgomery County, TX
Come take a look at this luxurious property located in the Thousand Oaks Subdivision. Located just minutes from Baker Hughes and 20 mins away from The Woodlands. This home has 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom. Large open living room with high ceilings.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
22710 Bramblevine Drive
22710 Bramblevine Drive, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2522 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful one story home with Large open rooms, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, stunning granite counter-tops, built-in storage in dining & kitchen. Living room has vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Magnolia
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sterling Ridge
21 Units Available
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd, Tomball, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes at Marymont Apartments Tomball, Texas. Choose the perks of small-town living while indulging in plenty of open green space.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4 Florentino Vine Pl
4 Florentino Vine Pl, Montgomery County, TX
4 bed/ 2 bath home located in Bridgeland Subdivision. This one story home offers an open floor plan with granite in the kitchen and baths, new appliances, tile floor in the main living area, carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
26310 Rimwick Forest Drive
26310 Rimwick Forest Drive, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2150 sqft
Great one story home for rent.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9819 Crestwater Circle
9819 Crestwater Circle, Montgomery County, TX
2 story. Huge back yard with pool/spa. Beautiful back patio perfect for entertaining with plenty of room for seating and grilling. No rear neighbors in sight. High ceilings throughout. Private office with plantation shutters and built-in work space.

1 of 43

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
68 Melon Summer Dr
68 Melon Summer Dr, Montgomery County, TX
Beautiful 4 bed/ 2 bath home located in Woodlands Sterling Ridge Subdivision. This one story home offers an open floor plan with granite in the kitchen and baths, appliances, tile floor in the main living area, carpet in the bedrooms.

June 2020 Magnolia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Magnolia Rent Report. Magnolia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Magnolia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Magnolia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Magnolia Rent Report. Magnolia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Magnolia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Magnolia rents increased slightly over the past month

Magnolia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Magnolia stand at $962 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,177 for a two-bedroom. Magnolia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Magnolia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Magnolia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Magnolia, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Magnolia is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Magnolia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,177 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in Magnolia.
    • While rents in Magnolia fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Magnolia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Magnolia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Magnolia 3 BedroomsMagnolia Apartments with Parking
    Magnolia Apartments with PoolMagnolia Dog Friendly Apartments
    Magnolia Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXSugar Land, TX
    Bryan, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TX
    Atascocita, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXCrosby, TXBrenham, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
    Houston Community College