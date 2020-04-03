2423 TX 90

Amenities

Distinguished style, thoughtful design, and functionality are perfectly balanced within this custom-designed home that features numerous updates throughout. Nestled on 3.71 acres, this home raises the bar by showcasing over 4,000 sq ft with 5 bedrooms, a study that could be a 6th bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, two living areas, formal dining, breakfast room, huge game room, Pool with a slide, towering oak trees, and a barn with electricity and water that is perfect for projects and equipment. The spacious floor plan allows for entertaining and the walls of windows let you enjoy the view of the pastures and sunsets everyday. The remodeled gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream with custom Thomasville cabinetry, granite counter tops, & top of the line stainless appliances including a built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, warming drawer & trash compactor. Relax in the fully remodeled master suite with large walk-in shower & enjoy the utility room with granite, ample storage & laundry sink. A few of the other updates include beautiful walnut wood flooring & high-end tile throughout, new paint, re-plastered pool, two 80-gallon water heaters & so much more. This property is also set up perfectly for 4H and FFA projects with running water at the barn, water trough, greenhouse & garden areas. With over 300’ of Hwy 90 road frontage it would also make an exceptional commercial property. Endless possibilities and sweeping views masterfully combined with high-end finishes make this home a must-see! Call today to schedule a private tour!