Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

2423 TX 90

2423 Texas Highway 90 · (979) 777-1116
Location

2423 Texas Highway 90, Madison County, TX 77864

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4255 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Distinguished style, thoughtful design, and functionality are perfectly balanced within this custom-designed home that features numerous updates throughout. Nestled on 3.71 acres, this home raises the bar by showcasing over 4,000 sq ft with 5 bedrooms, a study that could be a 6th bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, two living areas, formal dining, breakfast room, huge game room, Pool with a slide, towering oak trees, and a barn with electricity and water that is perfect for projects and equipment. The spacious floor plan allows for entertaining and the walls of windows let you enjoy the view of the pastures and sunsets everyday. The remodeled gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream with custom Thomasville cabinetry, granite counter tops, & top of the line stainless appliances including a built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, warming drawer & trash compactor. Relax in the fully remodeled master suite with large walk-in shower & enjoy the utility room with granite, ample storage & laundry sink. A few of the other updates include beautiful walnut wood flooring & high-end tile throughout, new paint, re-plastered pool, two 80-gallon water heaters & so much more. This property is also set up perfectly for 4H and FFA projects with running water at the barn, water trough, greenhouse & garden areas. With over 300’ of Hwy 90 road frontage it would also make an exceptional commercial property. Endless possibilities and sweeping views masterfully combined with high-end finishes make this home a must-see! Call today to schedule a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 TX 90 have any available units?
2423 TX 90 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2423 TX 90 have?
Some of 2423 TX 90's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 TX 90 currently offering any rent specials?
2423 TX 90 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 TX 90 pet-friendly?
No, 2423 TX 90 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison County.
Does 2423 TX 90 offer parking?
No, 2423 TX 90 does not offer parking.
Does 2423 TX 90 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 TX 90 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 TX 90 have a pool?
Yes, 2423 TX 90 has a pool.
Does 2423 TX 90 have accessible units?
No, 2423 TX 90 does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 TX 90 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2423 TX 90 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 TX 90 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2423 TX 90 does not have units with air conditioning.
