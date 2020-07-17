All apartments in Livingston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1011 Alston Street

1011 West Alston Street · (713) 328-1103
Location

1011 West Alston Street, Livingston, TX 77351

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Available 08/01/20 Ranch Style Home For Lease - Property Id: 27044

Spacious 1800 square foot home with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large living room, and a huge den. New carpet, all new appliances, and a wonderful wood-burning fireplace (Franklin stove) which heats the entire house in winter. Completely remodeled this year, the house is in excellent condition. Sits on a 14000 square foot double lot, with a large front yard, a large side yard, and a huge fenced back yard which is perfect for pets (which are welcome). There is also a handsome cedar plank work house (with second car-port) in the backyard. The wooded back yard includes a paved patio, a drainage system, and a paved walkway to the shed.
Enjoy country living in town. The house is on a quiet dead-end street, across from four lovely wooded lots, and a creek. One block from Timber Creek elementary school.
The yard is full of beautiful hardwood trees, including pecan, live oak, water oak, willow oak, redbud, and choke cherry.
Property Id 27044

(RLNE5961772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

