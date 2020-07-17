Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Available 08/01/20 Ranch Style Home For Lease - Property Id: 27044



Spacious 1800 square foot home with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large living room, and a huge den. New carpet, all new appliances, and a wonderful wood-burning fireplace (Franklin stove) which heats the entire house in winter. Completely remodeled this year, the house is in excellent condition. Sits on a 14000 square foot double lot, with a large front yard, a large side yard, and a huge fenced back yard which is perfect for pets (which are welcome). There is also a handsome cedar plank work house (with second car-port) in the backyard. The wooded back yard includes a paved patio, a drainage system, and a paved walkway to the shed.

Enjoy country living in town. The house is on a quiet dead-end street, across from four lovely wooded lots, and a creek. One block from Timber Creek elementary school.

The yard is full of beautiful hardwood trees, including pecan, live oak, water oak, willow oak, redbud, and choke cherry.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1011-alston-street-livingston-tx/27044

Property Id 27044



(RLNE5961772)